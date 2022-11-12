Aaron Carter, Hilary Duff, and Lindsay Lohan: Inside Their Famous Love Triangle

Aaron Carter once famously dated Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan – possibly at the same time. Here’s a look back at the shocking love triangle that gripped tweens and teens worldwide, and how Duff and Lohan responded to the news of Carter’s death.

(L-R) Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter, and Lindsay Lohan | Christopher Polk/FilmMagic; Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff started dating in 2001

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter started their relationship around the latter’s 13th birthday in December 2000.

Carter appeared as himself on the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, starring Duff as the titular character. He performed his hit song “I Want Candy” on the show, and even gave Duff’s character a kiss.

Teens everywhere swooned over the adorable blonde couple. But a love triangle formed when Carter took an interest in another young Disney star – Lindsay Lohan.

Aaron Carter started dating Lindsay Lohan immediately after – or possibly during – his relationship with Hilary Duff

While Aaron Carter was dating Hilary Duff, photos of him spending time with another child star, Lindsay Lohan, surfaced. It was unclear whether the singer was dating Duff, Lohan, or both.

Carter explained what happened during a 2005 interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch. “I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday,” he said (per Access Hollywood). “I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

Lohan also opened up to People about her relationship. “Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past. It was, like, a few months ago, you know,” said the Mean Girls star. “He’s a cool guy. We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best.”

I've been hypnotized by @lindsaylohan liberal use of bronzer in this 00's classic with @aaroncarter! NATURAL FISH. pic.twitter.com/0TwAKnxhAA — Leigh Van Bryan (@LeighBryan) November 24, 2017

Lindsay Lohan and the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star had kind words to say about their ex-boyfriend after his death

On Nov. 5, TMZ reported that Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. The 34-year-old is survived by his 12-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

On the day of Carter’s death, Hilary Duff shared an emotional Instagram post. “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” she wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy [red heart emoji].”

The How I Met Your Father star also defended her ex-boyfriend after publisher Ballast Books announced plans to release Carter’s unfinished memoir posthumously, calling it an “uninformed, heartless, money grab” (per E! News).

Lindsay Lohan also commented on Carter’s death during an interview with ET. “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” Lohan said. “And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

