Aaron Carter Claimed He Was Making a Lot of Money on OnlyFans Before His Untimely Death

Aaron Carter became famous in the early 2000s as a teen idol. When he died at age 34, the “I Want Candy” singer was no longer a big name in the entertainment industry. Still, he was reportedly earning a large chunk of money on OnlyFans. Carter claimed his income on the site was around $75,000 a month.

Aaron Carter rose to fame as a child star

Aaron Carter's triple-platinum album 'Aaron's Party (Come and Get It), featuring hit singles "I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,”' was released in 2000 https://t.co/yTzP6mafOp pic.twitter.com/hBMXqhgPmO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 5, 2022

Carter began releasing music when he was 10. In 1997, his debut self-titled album achieved moderate success, especially in a few European countries.

His second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), became his most successful after its release in 2000. It was certified three-time platinum in the U.S. and spawned hits such as “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Carter’s fame was also propelled forward by his association with other celebrities. Most notably, he was known for being the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. In the early 2000s, he dated fellow teen stars Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

Aaron Carter was making $75,000 a month on OnlyFans

Aaron Carter in 2022 | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron was still releasing music in the years before his death, but he made headlines for his dramatic personal life more so than his songs. Still, Aaron found other ways to earn money, including OnlyFans.

In 2020, Aaron started streaming on the adult site CamSoda before creating an OnlyFans account. He later had an OnlyFans account with his on-and-off partner Melanie Martin, too.

Aaron and Martin did not always pose nude. According to the singer, they tried to “keep it classy” and “be artsy” in their content. Nevertheless, this still helped them bring in big bucks.

“I have 1,300 subs and I make $75,000 a month,” Aaron said on the No Jumper podcast shortly before his death.

Other celebrities also use OnlyFans with much success. As reported by Us Weekly, Larsa Pippen makes $10,000 a day on the platform. Bella Thorne allegedly earned $2 million in her week on OnlyFans back in 2020, though it’s unclear how much she makes now.

Aaron Carter died after years of dealing with addiction and personal struggles

On Nov. 5, 2022, Aaron died in his home in Lancaster, CA. According to TMZ, he was found dead in a bathtub by a housekeeper. The police were called to the house, though they did not find evidence of foul play. His cause of death remains to be determined.

Before his death, Aaron often made the news because of his struggles. In 2017, he appeared on The Doctor, where he admitted to taking multiple prescription drugs. Aaron had also been in rehab to try and overcome his drug and alcohol addiction.

In another episode of The Doctors in 2019, Aaron claimed he had been diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.”

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter pays tribute to his brother Aaron Carter: "The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know." https://t.co/TkEw3YNFMW — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2022

A source told People that Aaron allegedly experienced trauma after his sister Leslie’s death in 2012 and his father’s death in 2017.

“Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had,” the insider said. “He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob’s death that really threw him.”

The source added, “He had no one he could trust, and no one trusted him. He was spiraling out of control and he knew it. It was sad to watch. It was actually painful to see him make the choices he made.”