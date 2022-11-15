Aaron Carter’s Memoir Revelation About What Happened in Michael Jackson’s Bedroom May Be the ‘Inappropriate’ Incident He Previously Referred To

Sad news broke on Nov. 6, that Aaron Carter a singer, songwriter, reality TV personality, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, was found dead in the bathtub of his California home. He was 34.

As fans and those who knew him mourn the loss, a book that the star had been working on prior to his death is making headlines and causing controversy. In the tell-all memoir, Carter relays a story about what happened one night in Michael Jackson‘s bedroom and many fans now believe this is what he was referring to years ago when he said the King of Pop did something “inappropriate one time.”

My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/89lsEdX9f8 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) November 6, 2022

Carter previously defended Jackson but did claim he was ‘inappropriate’ one time

In 2019, Carter joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition to work his relationship with his mother Jane. During an interview after the show, Carter spoke about another complex relationship he had and that was with Jackson.

“Michael was a really good guy as far as I know,” Carter said at the time according to Us Weekly, before adding, “He never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

The “I’m All About You” singer did not elaborate further on what that inappropriate thing was but continued to defend the “Thriller” artist.

“Michael was an amazing man,” Carter insisted. “All the people who ever said anything about him are just all full of crap. I was there with Michael and I know him. I know his true colors. I got so much hate when I said that Michael Jackson passed the torch to me. You guys realize that I have his jacket. I have his glove. I have lots of things from him — memorabilia that I would never even tell you about that’s sitting in a vault.”

What Carter revealed about what happened one night in Jackson’s bedroom

Prior to his death, Carter was working on his tell-all memoir with Andy Symonds of Ballast Books. The New York Post obtained a copy of Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, which was set to be published posthumously on Nov. 15. In it, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” hitmaker did detail something inappropriate Jackson allegedly did when he stayed overnight at Neverland Ranch.

“Michael and I went into the main house alone and headed to his bedroom area,” Carter wrote recalling what he says happened one night following Jackson’s birthday party. “After a while, I said I was ready for bed. I hadn’t really thought about where I would sleep. Obviously, there were tons of rooms in the house. But he pulled out this cot next to his bed that was already made. I never asked for the cot, but there it was. I didn’t care. I was tired. He turned out the lights and got in his bed, and we went to sleep.”

“A couple of hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear,” Carter claimed. “I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep. ‘What the f***!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’ He just mumbled ‘OK’ then got back into his bed and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.”

After backlash, the publication of the singer’s tell-all was pushed back

The controversial book also offers intimate stories about other stars including Carter’s ex-girlfriend actor Hilary Duff who slammed the publication of the unfinished memoir at this time, and she isn’t the only one. Following backlash from the Lizzie McGuire star, Carter’s fans, and family the publisher released a statement per The Post which read:

Aaron Carter wanted his story told. And he wanted our client, Andy Symonds, a well-respected journalist, and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness. Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time … Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him. Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.

