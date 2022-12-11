Aaron Carter Refused a Psychiatric Evaluation After His Domestic Dispute With His Ex-Fiancée

It was in early November 2022 when the shocking news broke that singer Aaron Carter had been found dead in his California home. Millions of fans were left heartbroken, and many were concerned about the details of Carter’s personal life and what would happen after his unexpected death.

As most people know, the House of Carters star was dealing with custody issues regarding his 11-month-old son, and, according to E! News, he had a difficult journey in life after his success as a child star. New details are slowly emerging, and now, we have learned that Carter reportedly refused a psychiatric evaluation after a domestic dispute with his ex-fiancée.

What was the domestic dispute all about?

Things had been complicated for Carter ever since his 1997 rise to fame. It was in 2020 that he confirmed his relationship with Melanie Martin, even tattooing her name on his forehead, before the couple ultimately split after the birth of their son, Prince.

Their relationship remained pretty turbulent, and Page Six can report that there was an incident in February 2022 in which Martin says that her ex-fiancée broke three of her ribs. Said Martin:

“We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up. He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.”

She also continued by saying that the late singer threw her and the baby out of his home. According to The Sun, Martin’s mother had custody of the almost one-year-old boy, and Carter was pretty vocal about wanting him back.

How was Carter trying to get his son back?

Like any loving dad, the adorable 11-month-old boy was Carter’s main concern. So, what was he doing in order to regain custody of his son? The Sun reports that the singer had just recently begun a month-long outpatient program at Lionrock Recovery, a Los Angeles-based center. Carter said that “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that; it’s just … triggers are big right now for me, and I want my son back.”

In an interview, the singer said that he sees the child for a certain amount of hours each week during supervised visits and that the program is not court-ordered. Carter stressed that he is doing it because he wants his son back, and he seemed pleased with it, saying, “I do group therapy, parenting classes, 52 hours of domestic violence classes. I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things.”

Despite this, the star refused a psychiatric evaluation, according to Page Six, because he claims that the abuse allegations are “untrue.”

Other stars had emotional reactions to his death

Tears flowed as the news spread that Carter had been found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, and several notable stars wasted no time posting tributes. A call was made to 911 at 11 AM, with a rep confirming Carter’s death shortly after.

Us Weekly reports that the singer’s ex, Hilary Duff, posted, “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.” Mic Garcia wrote, “Thank you for bringing me in. Thank you for you. [Thank you] for all the good memories staying up all night making music.”

Even Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba said of Carter, who competed in Season 9 of the competition, “I will always remember Aaron as this beautiful heart and light, and I just wish for him [to have] eternal peace.” We send sympathy to the Carter family during this difficult time.

