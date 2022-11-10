Aaron Carter Revealed His Child Visitation Agreement Shortly Before His Death

Fans of Aaron Carter were shocked when news broke of his unexpected death on November 5, 2022. The former child star was the father of 11-month-old Prince, whom he shared with on-again-off-again fiancée Melanie Martin. Things were complicated, to say the least.

Sadly, Carter spent years fighting a battle with addiction. His young son was the main reason he was working so hard. In fact, the singer and reality star shared the details of his child visitation agreement shortly before his tragic death.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s domestic dispute in early 2022

Aaron Carter in 2017 | Rob Kim/Getty Images

As any parent knows, taking care of a child is never easy. For Carter and Martin, however, the situation was even more complex. He was dealing with serious health issues, including a huffing addiction.

According to Daily Mail, Martin was extremely concerned for Carter, and even sent him a message saying, “I love you, this is not safe. Please don’t do this to yourself.” So, how did he lose custody of his son?

It’s no secret Martin and Carter had a turbulent relationship. Nicki Swift reports that the police were called to handle a domestic dispute a month after the young boy was born. Carter said Martin was conspiring with his twin sister, Angel, to force him into a conservatorship.

The House of Carters star said, “I have the most conniving, deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court.”

Martin and Carter filed restraining orders against each other. The “I Want Candy” singer entered rehab about a month before his death, although he lost custody of Prince.

Aaron Carter shared the details of his child visitation agreement a few days before his death

There is no doubt Carter’s family and fans were extremely worried. He stressed that his time in outpatient rehab was not court-mandated. He was doing it to “get his son back.” The singer said Martin’s mother had temporary custody of the child due to domestic and addiction issues.

On the No Jumper podcast, which aired on November 3, Carter shared details of his custody agreement. He said he can see his son every week for nine hours while supervised. Despite stating he never hurt Martin, Carter shared that part of his visitation agreement included group therapy, parenting classes, and 52 hours of domestic violence classes. Carter even said he was getting certified in CPR.

Carter’s untimely death on November 5, 2022

‘MY LOVE FOR HIM HAS NEVER EVER FADED’



LOOK: Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter mourns the passing of his “baby brother” and former child star, Aaron Carter, who was found dead at his California residence on Saturday, Nov. 5. | ?: Nick Carter pic.twitter.com/AVOn5tVhUw — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) November 6, 2022

Fans were heartbroken and shocked when Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5. TMZ reports that law enforcement received a 911 call from a house staffer at 11 am, saying a male had drowned in his bathtub.

There was no evidence of foul play, and Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Martin was seen crying outside the home. Carter’s older brother, Nick, broke down in tears onstage at a London concert the next night as the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to the late star. Details of the case are still emerging.