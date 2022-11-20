Aaron Carter Revealed He ‘May or May Not Have Another Baby on the Way’ Days Before His Tragic Death

Aaron Carter was once a baby-faced kid star who rose to fame in the shadow of his big brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. From the age of seven, Aaron was in the spotlight. Once he hit his teenage years, he grabbed headlines for a salacious love triangle and showed signs of the pressure of fame getting to him.

The shocking news of the former child star’s recent death rocked past and current fans. Making the moment even more tragic is the possibility that Carter may have had another baby on the way, according to the singer himself.

Aaron Carter died on November 5, 2022

We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetosoon pic.twitter.com/4bZR8xStT8 — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) November 6, 2022

As TMZ reported in a then-exclusive story, Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on the morning of Saturday, November 5, 2022. Many sources reported that he was found in his bathtub, and it was later reported that his housesitter was the one who found his body.

As US Magazine explains, later reports revealed that the scene included cans of compressed air and bottles of prescription pills, a worrying sign that Carter’s long-documented struggles with addiction had been the ultimate cause of his death.

The public comments from his loved ones often pointed to his troubling past. Brother Nick Carter explained:

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Carter was just 34 years old and left behind a 1-year-old son named Prince.

Aaron Carter hinted at a growing family just before his death

In an episode of the podcast No Jumper aired just days before his death, Carter reflected on his past missteps and future. That future included a cryptic hint at a growing family and a now especially tragic vow to clean up his act.

His goal to do a better job centered on a custody dispute about his young son. Carter expressed confidence that his son would “be home for Christmas.” He went on to say, “I got a lot to do.” That included getting a new house and “taking care of my mental health, working on my relationship.” As the LA Times reports, his son has been under court-ordered custody of the child’s grandmother, Melanie Martin’s mother.

Carter had entered rehab to make a case for getting his son back. “This will be my fifth time in rehabilitation, mainly to take care of aftercare,” the hopeful father said. “There’s been no relapses. I haven’t had any relapses … it’s just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I want my son back.”

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin in 2021 | Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

On the podcast, he went on to say that he and partner Melanie Martin were “doing really well” and were “engaged” before adding they “may or may not have another kid on the way.”

What has Melanie Martin said since Aaron Carter’s death?

Carter and Martin had a particularly tumultuous relationship. The pair had some very public breakups that even involved joint restraining orders at one point.

To date, Martin has not made any statement suggesting she’s pregnant. Page Six reports that angry fans blamed Martin for Carter’s death. Some have even threatened her. It got to the point where she needed police assistance to remove some of her possessions from Carter’s home.

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Has Been Constantly Harassed by Fans Since His Death pic.twitter.com/yROqUkMWF1 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 12, 2022

While Martin publicly stated how heartbroken she was to have lost Carter, she has kept a low profile since his death.

RELATED: What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?