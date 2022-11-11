Aaron Carter Said Kanye West Is ‘Stupid as F***’ But Would Do a Song With Him Shortly Before the Singer’s Death

Shortly before his death, Aaron Carter appeared on a podcast and talked in-depth about his life. The late singer also shared his opinion on Kanye West and the rapper’s many controversies.

Carter even called West “stupid as f***” but seemed open to working with him. Here’s what you should know about the “I Want Candy” singer’s last sentiments.

Aaron Carter died after years of addiction and mental health issues

On Nov. 5, 2022, Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, CA. According to the news outlet, police received a 911 call at 11 a.m. from his house sitter. Homicide detectives did not find evidence of foul play.

Before his death, Carter spent many years dealing with a drug addiction. He even appeared on The Doctors in 2017 and openly talked about the prescription drugs he was taking.

Carter had also revealed he received diagnoses of “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression,” per Us Weekly.

Additionally, Carter’s personal life was rather tumultuous. He had a rocky relationship with his siblings and lost custody of his son.

According to a source who spoke to People, Carter experienced trauma after the deaths of his sister Leslie and father Robert.

“Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had,” the insider alleged. “He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob’s death that really threw him.”

The source added, “He had no one he could trust, and no one trusted him. He was spiraling out of control and he knew it. It was sad to watch. It was actually painful to see him make the choices he made.”

After news of Carter’s death broke, many celebrities expressed condolences. Carter’s brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, and Aaron’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, shared public messages about him.

Aaron Carter called Kanye West ‘stupid as f***’ on a recent podcast

During Aaron’s final interview, with the No Jumper podcast, he compared himself to Kanye West and even claimed he “could be the new Yeezy.”

“I do winterwear, and then I just donated 40 outfits to the homeless to keep them warm,” Aaron said, referencing his and West’s fashion ventures.

When rapper and No Jumper host Adam22 pointed out that West donated “White Lives Matter” shirts to unhoused people in LA, Aaron responded, “That’s stupid as f***. Kanye, you’re stupid as f***.”

Even so, Aaron added that he wouldn’t mind working with West. “I would do a song with Kanye just ‘cause he’s controversial, and he’s got a great mind, but maybe I could sit him down and have an intellectual conversation with him, [like] how to turn your f**king stupid life around,” Aaron said.

Aaron Carter said his clothing line ‘could do way better’ than Kanye West’s Yeezy

Before his death, Aaron had a clothing line called the Love Collection, which sold tie-dyed hoodies. The singer told Adam22 that his fashion venture could be more successful than West’s Yeezy line.

“I built it off of nothing,” he said, “I source my own product. I keep my profit margin low. I have a good return. I gross a lot off of my net.”