Aaron Carter’s Season 9 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Partner Karina Smirnoff Mourns His Death

Aaron Carter, a former child star known for his successful music industry career, died on Nov. 6, 2022. The “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer, who competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 9, was remembered by his professional dance partner Karina Smirnoff on Instagram. Here’s what Smirnoff and others close to the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer had to say about his death.

Karina Smirnoff and Aaron Carter in ‘DWTS’ Season 9 | Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Aaron Carter’s cause of death remains unclear

According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for help at Carter’s home on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. Carter, who previously opened up about his mental health, including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression, was found dead in his bathtub.

At publication, Carter’s cause of death is unknown. TMZ reported the pop star drowned and that there was no evidence of foul play.

Aaron Carter’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Karina Smirnoff calls his death ‘heartbreaking’

Carter placed fifth in season 9 of Dancing with the Stars. He was eliminated during the quarter-finals. Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson took home the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

Carter’s former partner Smirnoff took to social media to reflect on her time competing with him. “RIP @aaroncarter,” the pro dancer posted on Instagram on Nov. 7. Smirnoff shared Carter’s week one dance from DWTS Season 9 in remembrance, calling the singer “pure talent.”

Karina Smirnoff and Aaron Carter rehearsing for ‘DWTS’ | Harper Smith/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“So young!” her caption continues. “It’s heartbreaking! You always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed.”

Smirnoff shared more footage of Carter’s time on Dancing with the Stars in her Instagram Stories. “My heart is broken,” she wrote.

Nick Carter and other celebrities also mourned Aaron Carter’s death over the weekend

Carter’s Backstreet Boy brother shared an emotional Instagram post the day he died. “My heart is broken,” Nick Carter said. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Carter called mental illness “the real villain” and admitted he will miss his brother “more than anyone will ever know.” He concluded: “I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth … I love you baby brother.”

The Backstreet Boys, who are currently on tour, showed their support for the Carter family over the weekend. They dedicated a single from their DNA album to Carter, sharing photos of the deceased singer during their performance in London.

Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin also spoke out about his death. She and Carter share a son, Prince, born on Nov. 22, 2021.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” she said in a statement (via Page Six). “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Hilary Duff also posted about Carter’s death. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote on Instagram. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”