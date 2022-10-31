Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley began dating in 2020 and got engaged before calling it quits in 2022. Following their breakup, the Green Bay Packers quarterback moved on with a new lady named Blu of Earth. And she just did something that Rodgers’ former fiancée is totally against leading many to believe that recent comments made by the Divergent star are directed at Blu.

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ new girlfriend?

Rodgers’ new girlfriend changed her name from Charlotte Brereton and now goes by Blu. She’s an artist, a medicine woman, and hosts a podcast called Deja Blu.

Romance rumors between them began less than two months after the NFL signal caller and Woodley called it quits. Rodgers reportedly tried to patch things up with the Big Little Lies star a couple of times but ultimately they went their separate ways and that’s when the quarterback and Blu are thought to have crossed paths.

The first photo of them together surfaced in June 2022 and the following month many took Rodgers’ tattoo matching Blu’s as confirmation of their relationship.

Shailene Woodley’s comments appear to be directed at Blu

On Oct. 10, Woodley made comments that some believe were directed at Blu after she did something the actor finds inappropriate.

A source told Sideaction: “Shailene has been a long-time supporter of the Native American culture.” Therefore she didn’t take too kindly when “Blu, who may or may not identify as a witch, took time over the weekend to get her dreads done, complete with feathers. Blu was spotted wearing a Native American headdress while living it up at Burning Man.”

Woodley spoke on Instagram Live with Dee Jay on Indigenous Peoples Day and said: “People appropriate Native culture constantly and yet don’t actually have any knowledge or education or awareness! Basic awareness of Native American culture or Native Americans in general.”

Rodgers and Blu have been mostly quiet about the relationship

Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with Blu and they haven’t been photographed in any pictures together since June. And Blu only had a few comments about the athlete’s “courage” to “speak the truth” after he discussed his ayahuasca journey on the Aubrey Marcus’ podcast in August.

Rodgers admitted in the past that he wasn’t a fan of dating in the public eye saying: “It’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

Living out relationships in the public eye is exactly what he did with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley. So it’s not surprising that he’s keeping his life love life under wraps now.