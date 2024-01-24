Abbie Burnett joins the ranks of TLC stars, both past and present, who are involved in an MLM business. She announced her involvement with Monat recently.

John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie Burnett, rarely spends time on Instagram. At the very least, she doesn’t post to her public account often. Despite being mostly under the radar, Duggar family members know her well. Burnett teased a big announcement on Jan. 22, and she promised it wasn’t what followers might be thinking. Burnett assumed fans would think she was pregnant. She isn’t pregnant, but her big announcement wasn’t exactly shocking. Followers were able to guess that the teased announcement was the launch of an MLM business.

Abbie Burnett hard launched her Monet business on Instagram

Following a big teaser story on Jan. 22, Abbie Burnett officially announced her new business venture on the platform on Jan. 23. The Duggar daughter-in-law took to her Instagram stories to let everyone know she was working with Monat, a haircare company.

Abbie Burnett | TLC/YouTube

Monat is an MLM, although the company insists it is not a traditional MLM or a pyramid scheme. Still, the company works like other MLM companies, with many recruits failing to earn any money from selling the products.

Prior to marrying into the Duggar family, Abbie Burnett worked as a nurse. While she appeared to take time off from her profession following the birth of her children, there were rumors that the mother of two had returned to the healthcare industry. While her license appears active, Abbie has been pretty shy about her current work situation until this most recent announcement. It is unclear if Monat will be a secondary career path or if she’s given up nursing entirely.

Duggar family followers correctly guessed the announcement before it was made

While Burnett tried to hype her followers up for a big surprise announcement, it wasn’t a surprise to many. Duggar family followers called it from the start. Since it was obvious that she wasn’t hyping a pregnancy announcement, several Reddit users theorized that Abbie would be announcing her involvement with an MLM.

While she opted for a haircare company, relying on her own curly hair journey to sell her story, it isn’t unlike many other businesses that reality TV stars have tried out. She is far from the first TLC star to leverage their celebrity to build a clientele for an MLM business. The Brown family of Sister Wives is, perhaps, the best example. Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and two of the family’s daughters shilled LuLaRoe for several years. Meri is still involved.

Christine, her daughter Mykelti Padron, Janelle Brown, and her daughter, Maddie Brush, are now selling Plexus. Christine and Meri did well with LuLaRoe in its heyday. It’s unclear how successful the family has been with Plexus thus far.