‘Abbott Elementary’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 2?

Class is back in session. Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary has returned to ABC for season 2, and this time, fans are getting a double dose of laughs with nearly twice as many episodes as season 1. But how many episodes is that, exactly? Here’s a closer look at season 2’s release schedule, some episode titles, and what to expect — including holiday shenanigans. Plus, find out how to watch so you never have to miss a new installment.

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa and Chris Perfetti as Jacob in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 | Gilles Mingasson/ABC

How to watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 and catch up on season 1

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premiered on Sept. 21 on ABC. New episodes are set to air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, so fans with cable can tune in at that time to catch the premieres. Meanwhile, the show is available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The streaming platform typically adds episodes at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

Those who still need to watch (or want to rewatch) Abbott Elementary Season 1 can do so on Hulu as well. Additionally, HBO Max has added all 13 episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 1. Season 2 will join the platform after all episodes air on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Abbott Elementary’: The Best and Worst Episodes of Season 1, According to IMDb

How many episodes are in season 2 of ‘Abbott Elementary’? Known episode titles and release schedule

If you're not watching #AbbottElementary, you're missing out big time…just sayin'. Watch new episodes WEDNESDAYS at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/MtT3ARWWjR — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) September 23, 2022

The show received a full-season order back in July. That’s great news for fans, as Abbott Elementary Season 2 will have a whopping 22 episodes. There will likely be a holiday hiatus, and possibly a few other breaks throughout the season. However, the season 2 finale will likely arrive in spring 2022.

Thanks to IMDb, we have the episode titles and release dates for a few upcoming episodes. Here’s an overview:

Episode 1: “Development Day” (Sept. 21 premiere)

Episode 2: “Wrong Delivery” (Sept. 28)

Episode 3: “Story Samurai” (Oct. 5)

Episode 4: “The Principal’s Office” (Oct. 12)

Episode 5: “Juice” (Oct. 19)

Season 2 is still in production, so more episode titles and dates will be confirmed later on.

Fans can expect teachers’ nights out and holiday episodes this season

Abbott Elementary Season 1 remained mostly within the walls of Abbott Elementary, focusing on the everyday challenges of the teachers at the underfunded school. However, season 2 will help viewers get to know the characters outside of their classrooms. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Quinta Brunson teased some of the adventures.

“Now, we can go out to events and parties, into our characters’ houses, and be outside more. But I still believe a workplace comedy should take place in the workplace. So, it’s not like we’ll be turned into a whole other show,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary will get the chance to do something it couldn’t in season 1: holiday episodes. Because the show debuted in December, it missed the time to capture many fall and winter holidays. Now, with an earlier start and a bigger slate of episodes, Abbott Elementary can devote time to those sitcom staples. First up: Halloween.

“I cannot give anything away, but the costumes these people are in — I’m excited about the episode. It’s going to be really fun,” Brunson shared. “We get to do a couple of different holidays. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, our version of Black History Month.”

It’s shaping up to be a hilarious and interesting season. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Abbott Elementary Season 2.

RELATED: ‘Abbott Elementary’: Quinta Brunson Is ‘Especially Proud’ of This Season 1 Episode