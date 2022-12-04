Abby Elliott Is a Third Generation ‘SNL’ Star

Though she’s since left the show, Abby Elliott is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live. However, what some fans of the Indebted actor may not know is what an anomaly she is among her former castmates. Elliott isn’t the second person in her family to appear on SNL — she’s the third.

Abby Elliott made a big impact during her time at ‘SNL’

Abby Elliott attends the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Before auditioning for SNL, Elliott did what many others do — she started in improv. A member of the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Groundlings, she then made the jump to SNL at 21, becoming the youngest female player in the show’s history.

Elliott became known for her spot-on impressions. She took on the likes of Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore, and many more. Some may recall her recurring segment, “Bein’ Quirky With Zooey Deschanel,” where she portrayed the New Girl star.

In 2012, Elliott left SNL. Since then, she’s appeared in a handful of film and TV projects. In 2022, she starred in the acclaimed Hulu dramedy The Bear.

Abby Elliot is the daughter and granddaughter of ‘SNL’ alums

While her SNL tenure may seem short, Abby Elliott outlasted both her father and grandfather on the sketch comedy series. However, her nepo baby connections clearly served her well.

Her paternal grandfather is comedian Bob Elliott, who, according to BuzzFeed, appeared on SNL back in 1978. However, he was only in one episode. Bob Elliott died in 2016.

Perhaps even more famously, her father is the famous comedic actor Chris Elliott. After getting his start on Late Night with David Letterman, he became a cast member during the 1994 SNL season. Though he exited after just one season, Chris Elliott became famous for his role in the Scary Movie franchise. Today, many know him as Roland Schitt in Schitt’s Creek.

Abby Elliott on her famous family

Growing up in show business has a tendency to create performers who aren’t very grounded. However, that’s not the case with Elliott. After having her daughter in 2016, the actor spoke candidly about her IVF experience. And she’s revealed how she found herself following in the family tradition of comedy.

“I grew up with a funny father and thought I would go down the musical theater route,” she told Serendipity Social. However, Elliott soon found she wasn’t cut out for drama. Given her background, that’s not particularly surprising. “We were always encouraged to have fun and be silly,” she said of herself and her sister, Bridey, growing up with Chris Elliott as a dad. The pair even performed with their father in sketches.

“I also have memories of my dad when he was a cast member on SNL,” Elliott added. “My dad was definitely my mentor. He would always tell me if you’re not having fun, what’s the point?”

