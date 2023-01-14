The Actor Who Plays Adolf Hitler in ‘Hunters’ Appeared in Music Videos for Madonna, Korn, and More

Meet Udo Kier, the actor who plays Adolf Hitler in the Prime Video series Hunters. If the actor looks familiar, that’s likely because you’ve seen him in one of the over 200 roles he has had in movies and television. If you’ve never seen those, you may have noticed Kier in music videos for big time musicians like Madonna and Korn. Find out where you’ve likely seen the actor before.

Udo Kier at the 75th Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland | Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Adolf Hitler is alive in ‘Hunters’ Season 2

In the season 1 finale of Hunters, it’s revealed the fictional Adolf Hitler lives on. When one of the hunters, Joe (Louis Ozawa Changchien), is kidnapped and taken to Argentina, he gets put before the head of the Nazi party, The Colonel (Lena Olin). The final scene of the season reveals she’s really Eva Braun.

“Time to eat, Adolf,” she says in German. “I’m hungry, Eva, darling,” the fictional Adolf Hitler replies. In the world of Hunters, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun’s deaths were staged — they’re alive and trying to implement the Fourth Reich, the succession to the Third Reich in the Prime Video series.

Udo Kier plays Hitler in ‘Hunters’; his other roles in movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, Kier was born in Köln, Germany, near World War II’s end. The German actor appears in the season 1 finale of Hunters, though his face is kept hidden. However, in season 2 of the Prime Video series, the actor has a more prominent role.

Outside of Hunters, you might recognize Kier from one of his 270-some roles in movies and television. Most recently, Kier appeared in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and The Kingdom. Kier has also had roles in My Neighbor Adolf, Swan Song, The Blazing World, and Haymaker. Kier is also widely known for his roles in Bacurau and Downsizing. Still, other roles you might recognize Kier from include Yuri in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, Lorenzini in The Adventures of Pinocchio, Gitano Dragonetti in Blade, Zanrelot in Vier gegen Z, Peter Straub in Call of Duty: WWII and Professor Pericles in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.

Hitler actor from ‘Hunters’ appeared in music videos for Madonna and the Goo Goo Dolls

Outside of those roles, Kier has also appeared in a few music videos throughout his career. The videos for nu metal band Korn‘s 2009 song “Make Me Bad” and pop star Madonna‘s 2015 song “Deeper and Deeper” prominently feature Kier.

You can also spot the Hunters actor in these music videos:

“Die Schöne und das Biest” by Rauhfaser

“Naked” by Goo Goo Dolls

“Deep Down Below” by RMB

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” by Eve with Gwen Stefani

“You Win, I Lose” by Supertramp

“Erotica” by Madonna

‘Hunters’ returns with the second and final season on Jan. 13, 2023

Unlike the first season of Hunters, which was 10 episodes, the final season will only have eight. “After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America,” Prime Video shares. “Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Watch the first season of Hunters on Prime Video. Tune in to new episodes beginning Jan. 13.