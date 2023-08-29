Every actor wants to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining the Marvel family opens up many new opportunities and introduces eager performers to a whole new fan base. However, while many actors audition for roles in MCU films, very few are chosen. Even fewer are chosen for those coveted leading roles.

Adam Brody is one actor who tried out to become part of the MCU, but unlike most, who opt to keep mum and keep it moving, Brody has openly discussed the role he wanted. In a recent podcast interview, Brody talked about when he auditioned for a prime role in Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing his feelings about the actor who did manage to score the role.

What MCU role did Adam Brody reveal he wanted?

Brody is a versatile actor who has worked prolifically in both television and film. While his comedic roles ensure that he would have had the chops to be a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, it ultimately wasn’t meant to be. In a recent interview on the podcast Just for Variety, Brody revealed that in 2014, he auditioned for the role of Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy.

As reported by People Magazine, Brody admitted “I wanted that one.” While he didn’t offer any context as to why he didn’t get the role, he did reveal that he has an inkling why Chris Pratt ended up landing the part.

Chris Pratt snagged the role of Star-Lord

In the podcast, Brody stated that Pratt was a “better fit” for the role of Star-Lord. “He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it,” Brody said. Of course, Pratt became a massive fan-favorite thanks to his role in the MCU series, earning acclaim for his ability to effortlessly transition between comedic scenes and intense action moments. Pratt bulked up for the role, gaining muscle in order to fully look the part of an action star. His hard work paid off, with Pratt reprising the role of Star-Lord in multiple films, including the most recent hit, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Brody wasn’t the only actor who was turned down for the part, with People reporting that Eddie Redmayne, Zachary Levi, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were all considered for Star-Lord. Interestingly, Brody and Pratt know each other from way back, with both actors co-starring in the TV series The O.C., well before either one became a star.

What is Adam Brody best known for?

Brody might not have gotten the role of Star-Lord but he’s doing fine with his own projects. In the 2010s, Brody was a go-to for many romantic comedy movies, including Sleeping with Other People and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. Brody is also a favorite with television audiences, thanks to his roles in shows such as StartUp.

While Brody isn’t a member of the MCU, he’s acted in several DC productions. He plays adult Freddy Freeman in both Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Most recently, Brody filmed River Wild opposite his wife, Leighton Meester. The direct-to-video film tells the story of a brother and sister duo who seek to repair their estrangement during a whitewater rafting excursion, only to find themselves trapped in a deadly situation. River Wild was released on August 1 and is now available to stream. Ultimately, while Brody didn’t land the high-profile role of Star-Lord, he’s still managing to carve out a niche for himself in Hollywood.