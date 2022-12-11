Adam DiMarco Had ‘an Inferiority Complex’ Filming ‘The White Lotus’ With ‘Italian Legends’

Adam DiMarco has gained notoriety thanks to his involvement with the widely popular HBO show The White Lotus. The Disney alum has been in the acting industry for some time, and his turn as Albie Di Grasso in The White Lotus: Sicily has helped him interact with several big-name stars. But DiMarco said he had “an inferiority complex” filming the HBO show with “Italian legends.”

Adam DiMarco’s onscreen family in ‘The White Lotus’ is iconic

F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco

DiMarco has been acting for some time, but most of his work has been with Disney. The White Lotus has thrown him into the mainstream. Now, he’s working with some iconic actors, such as his onscreen father and grandfather. The Di Grasso patriarch, Bert, is portrayed by none other than Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham while Michael Imperioli plays Bert’s son Dominic.

Abraham, who gained fame in the ’80s, is well known for his award-winning turn as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. He has also appeared in several other high-value successful productions, including Scarface, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Homeland. He recently voiced the Egyptian moon god Khonshu in Marvel’s Moon Knight. Abraham is the recipient of one Academy Award and one Golden Globe Award.

His onscreen son, Imperioli, is best known for his portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime series The Sopranos. His turn as the mobster earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004. He also appeared in Goodfellas, Bad Boys, Shark Tale, Blue Bloods, and Jungle Fever. Aside from his Emmy, Imperioli is the recipient of two Screen Actors Guild Awards thanks to his role in The Sopranos.

DiMarco sat down with GQ to discuss his new role as Albie on the show. DiMarco gushed about the actors when asked about his thoughts on working with Abraham and Imperioli, calling them “two kings.” He revealed he wasn’t a Sopranos fan before sharing the screen with Imperioli, claiming the actors intimidated him.

“I get intimidated by these amazing, lauded, awarded, almost larger-than-the-medium shows and movies,” he said. DiMarco revealed that he didn’t want to watch The Sopranos before going into the HBO show because he wanted to have his own perspective of Imperioli outside of his role in the crime drama.

DiMarco stated that he had an inferiority complex when they began filming because Imperioli and Abraham are award winners “and just these amazing Italian legends.” However, he noted that the actors made him feel comfortable, important, and like he “deserved a seat at the table.”

Adam DiMarco’s Albie is the quintessential ‘nice guy’

HBO’s second season of The White Lotus debuted on October 30, 2022, and has been capturing audiences with its suspense and drama. This season follows vacationers at the Sicily location of the famous White Lotus resort chain. A couple of characters from the first season have seeped into the second season, but most of the main cast in The White Lotus: Sicily are fresh faces.

DiMarco plays the third-generation Albie Di Grasso on vacation with his grandfather and father, all of whom have different ideas about relationships. While Albie falls for Portia, she finds himself too safe. He ends up with Lucia, who he learns is a prostitute — though he doesn’t know she slept with his dad.

Albie’s “nice guy” persona became the subject of many fan theories. Leading up to the December 9, 2022 finale, he’s yet to prove he has questionable motives. But with this show, it’s hard to tell.

