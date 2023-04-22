Adam Levine Had a Fan Rush the Stage and Kiss Him: ‘You Scared the S*** Out of Me’

Everyone has a celebrity crush, and getting to see our favorite stars in person is always exciting. Not everyone knows how they will react when they see someone famous, whether it be at a planned appearance, or if they happen to see a celebrity by chance. Typically, fans are known to pull out their cameras and begin snapping pictures, while those who are a bit more brazen may even approach a famous person for an autograph.

It was at a Maroon 5 concert when an admirer of Adam Levine took things to a new level by jumping on the stage and kissing him, with Levine saying “You scared the s*** out of me.”

Fans have rushed the stage at concerts many times

Attending a concert is always a great time. The venue is usually full of energy and excitement, and just about nothing compares to the amazing feeling that fans get when their favorite bands or singers take the stage. However, some fans take things a bit too far, storming the stage, and, according to Billboard, it has happened more than once. It was at a 2015 concert in San Diego during a Taylor Swift concert when a fan jumped onstage and got into a scuffle with security. Nicki Minaj had a similar experience when someone jumped onstage and refused to let go of her waist. Ariana Grande was performing in Philadelphia when a fan crept behind her for about 20 seconds during a song. The singer wasn’t too bothered by the incident, asking security to “be gentle.”

Levine had a fan rush the stage and kiss him

Let’s face it – the Maroon 5 singer has plenty of admirers. The majority of those fans, however, are able to remain calm when they get the chance to see Levine in person. However, a female admirer took things to the extreme during a 2015 concert in Edmonton, when the singer was performing the hit song “She Will Be Loved”. The fan jumped up onto the stage, kissed Levine, and then ran back to her seat. The handsome singer was clearly taken aback by the unexpected encounter, and between verses of the song, he addressed the incident and the fan, saying “You scared the sh** out of me, man.” The woman obviously meant no harm, and security didn’t even have to intervene.

It wasn’t the only time a fan jumped onstage to get close to Levine

The 2015 incident wasn’t the only time a fan got a bit overzealous. E! News reports that three years later, Levine was performing in Toronto and it was during their last encore song “Sugar”, when a woman couldn’t resist jumping onstage and running toward the singer, who appeared unfazed and continued singing. A security guard quickly approached the woman, who resisted at first and kept trying to get closer to Levine. Eventually, the guard was able to escort the smitten fan offstage, and she was then arrested and charged accordingly. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

As if two times isn’t enough, there was a third time when a fan tried to get close to Levine during a concert. Maroon 5 was performing at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, when a fan jumped onstage. The singer had walked to the side of the stage and was singing with his eyes closed, and a woman took the opportunity to rush the stage to try and hug him. This time, according to Daily Mail, Levine was obviously annoyed, mouthing a curse word in frustration before walking to either end of the stage, and even skipping a few lines of the song before continuing. She was removed from the stage by security, and although Levine was flustered, he was able to finish the performance to the delight of everyone else.