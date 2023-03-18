Adam Levine on Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’: ‘It’s About Time’

The days of The Voice episodes being filled with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton competing against each other may be over, but the two still keep the rivalry strong. Season 23 of The Voice is currently airing on NBC, and it will be Shelton’s last season as a coach. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Levine shared his thoughts on Shelton exiting The Voice.

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

What Adam Levine thinks about Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’

In 2022, Shelton announced his plans to leave The Voice after the conclusion of the 23rd season. Levine originally left The Voice as a coach in 2019.

When Shelton and Levine were on the reality competition show together, the two shared a rivalry and bromance that fans of The Voice loved.

On March 12, Levine attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party where he was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. When Levine was asked how he felt about Shelton leaving The Voice, the Maroon 5 singer had a short reply.

“It’s about time!” Levine told Entertainment Tonight.

Why Adam Levine left ‘The Voice’

The Voice originally premiered in 2011. When the show premiered, Shelton, Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green were the original coaches.

Levine made the decision to leave the show in 2019. The singer announced his departure from The Voice in an Instagram post.

“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” Levine wrote on Instagram.

In the post, Levine gave an ambiguous reason for his exit, writing, “And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

In October 2019, Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While on the talk show, Levine revealed that he was focusing on spending more time with his family.

“I was just constantly working for so many years—very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that—but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” said Levine. “Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad.”

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’

Like Levine, Shelton announced his planned departure from The Voice in a statement on Instagram. In the post, Shelton revealed he would only be a coach on one more season of the show.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

New episodes of The Voice air on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.