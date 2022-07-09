Adam Sandler’s Worst Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Adam Sandler has made a lot of movies — some good, some bad. While critics generally agree that he is a talented actor, some of his films have been trashed horribly, sometimes getting a rating as low as 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. These four films are the worst of Sandler’s worst.

‘The Ridiculous 6’ (2015)

Adam Sandler fans and critics alike agree — The Ridiculous 6 is one of the worst movies of all time. The worst part about its 0% Rotten Tomatoes score might be that it was the first entry into Sandler’s multi-film deal with Netflix, which didn’t bode well for subsequent projects.

The slapstick Western parody star the comedian as Tommy, a white man raised by Native Americans. He and his five half brothers set out on a journey to save their biological father. The Ridiculous 6 was panned and cited as racially insensitive, poorly acted, and just generally unfunny.

‘Jack and Jill’ (2011)

Another poorly-rated movie is 2011’s Jack and Jill, with a chilling 3% rating. The movie focuses on the titular brother and sister, with the latter forced to tolerate his wacky twin during the holidays for his career.

Sandler took a page out of the book of comedians like Eddie Murphy to play both the male and female lead roles in a comedy, but with far more disastrous results. One critic notable referred to it as “a crime to comedy.”

‘Grown Ups 2’ (2013)

This sequel arose from the box-office success of its predecessor, which also received negative reviews. While Grown Ups 2 features many of the same old friends (except for Rob Schneider), it fails to capture any of what made the first tolerable.

With just an 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the flick disappointed even those who tuned in to the first. As one critic put it, Grown Ups 2 is a “slothful, indulgent sequel that sees a once-great screen comedian hit self-inflicted Sandlergeddon.”

‘Bulletproof’ (1996)

Back in his heyday, Sandler teamed up with Damon Wayans to try out the buddy-cop genre. Sadly, he failed in his role as a thief who befriends the undercover cop who used him for his job. The critics’ consensus: “In addition to its ability to deflect gunfire, Bulletproof proves sadly impervious to humor, logic, or worthwhile viewing.” With an 8% rating, it’s not surprising some looked back on this as proof the Sandman couldn’t hack it in action.

Is Adam Sandler having more success with dramatic roles than in comedies?

Many of Adam Sandler’s diehard fans have seen him go from comedy powerhouse to frequent dramatic actor. Though he was once synonymous with the former, his evolution as an actor has seen the star receive a lot of praise for his more serious roles. Films like The Meyerowitz Stories (93%), Punch Drunk Love (79%), and Reign Over Me (64%) stand out.

In 2022, Sandler released Hustle as part of his ongoing Netflix deal. Unlike other recent entries like Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween, the sports drama garnered much positive critical reception — including an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Coupled with some of the other acclaimed titles on here, it seems clear Adam Sandler’s worst movies are his comedies — and he should stick to acting in dramatic films.

