Additional 2022 American Music Awards Performers Named: P!nk, Stevie Wonder, and More

The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place in just a few days, and its slate of performers grew with several performers being added to the roster. This includes hit singer P!nk and music legend Stevie Wonder hitting the stage at the award show.

P!nk | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The 2022 American Music Awards’ previously-announced performers

The 2022 American Music Awards will air on Sunday, November 20 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on ABC and can be streamed the following day on Hulu. Comedian and TV host Wayne Brady is taking on hosting duties at the show.

Initial performers announced for the show included Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Tems, WizKid, JID, and Yola.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees this year, with eight total nominations to his name. He’s followed by Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who have six nominations each, and Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, who each have five nominations.

New AMAs performers announced include P!nk and Stevie Wonder

Several other artists joined the lineup of performers in the days leading up to the award show. Legendary musician Stevie Wonder will perform a medley of Lionel Richie‘s greatest hits with the help of singers Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox; Richie is receiving this year’s Icon Award at the ceremony. Hit-making singer P!nk will perform a tribute to beloved singer and Grease star Olivia Newton-John, who died in August 2022.

Other performers include David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, who will be performing their hit song “I’m Good (Blue).” Meanwhile, breakout rapper GloRilla, singer and actor Dove Cameron, and Latin music star Anitta will make their AMAs debut with their own performances. Cameron will perform her song “Boyfriend,” while Anitta will perform her hits “Envolver” and Lobby.” Rapper Lil Baby will also be performing his songs “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

Host Wayne Brady is excited to see P!nk perform

Wayne Brady shared his excitement about hosting in an interview with Audacy. For him, the hosting job was a way for the Masked Singer winner and Dancing With the Stars contestant to get close to some of the biggest names in music.

“When I got the phone call to host the show, I was happier over the fact that I could be in the room with potentially people that I love, that I listen to,” Brady said. “More so than ‘oh, Wayne. You’re hosting the show!’ [I thought to myself] ‘That’s great! Is Drake gonna be there?! Can I talk to Drake?…’ So as a big music nerd, that’s what I’m excited about.”

He also admitted that he’s thrilled about getting to see P!nk perform in person. “I’m a big P!nk fan” he continued. “I was told just yesterday, by our producer Jesse Collins that P!nk is going to be doing a thing at the very top. So, I’m gonna freak out and I’m going to be very unprofessional, I’m gonna scream like a 14-year-old girl, and then I’m going to compose myself.”

RELATED: AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Leads Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift in Nominations