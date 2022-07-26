Adele Announced Her Rescheduled Vegas Residency Dates

Grammy-winning singer Adele made her grand return to music in 2021 with her smash album 30. She announced a Las Vegas residency show to launch in January 2022, but postponed it at the last minute. Now, the “Easy On Me” singer is ready to get back on stage.

Adele canceled her Vegas residency in early 2022

Adele’s grand return to the spotlight was highly anticipated, to say the least: she released her previous album, 25, in 2015, and it had been six years since fans had heard from her. Her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace was set to launch in January 2022 in support of 30.

Just one day before the residency was set to begin, however, Adele took to Instagram to announce that she had to postpone the planned residency.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said through tears. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [sick] with COVID [and] they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

The backlash against Adele was swift, as many felt it was unfair to fans who had traveled for opening night. Ultimately, however, she stood by her decision.

She rescheduled for late 2022 and early 2023

After months of speculation, Adele announced in July 2022 that her residency would finally begin in November 2022, and run through March 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she said on social media. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

She then addressed all the criticism she faced as a result of her last-minute decision in January. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” she said honestly. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

She doesn’t regret her decision to postpone

Even though both fans and Adele herself were upset about the show’s postponement in January, she acknowledged that it wouldn’t have been the right choice to move forward.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision,” she told BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs in July 2022. “I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and I think that’s why it was such a massive, massive story.”

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money,” she added.

