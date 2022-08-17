Adele Reveals Her Son Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Pop Star

Adele revealed that her son Angelo adores a particular pop star, and no, it’s not his mother. Here’s who the English singer says her 9-year-old is “obsessed” with.

Adele | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele has one son, and the singer has been open about her experience with pregnancy and motherhood

Singer Adele has one child, a son named Angelo, born in October 2012. At the 59th annual Grammy Awards, which took place in February 2017, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer gave a powerful speech as she accepted the Album of the Year award. Adele took home a total of five Grammys that night.

She spoke about pregnancy and motherhood, mentioning the three-year hiatus she took to focus on raising her son. “Five years ago when I was last here, I also was pregnant, and I didn’t know,” Adele revealed (per HuffPost). “And I was awarded that shortly after – I found out shortly after – which was the biggest blessing of my life.”

She continued to get candid about the challenges she faced as a mother. “In my pregnancy and through becoming a mother I lost a lot of myself, and then I’ve struggled and I still do struggle being a mum,” she said. “It’s really hard. But tonight winning this really feels full circle and like a bit of me has come back to myself.”

At the end of her speech, Adele gave a shout-out to her manager, husband, and son, saying, “You’re the only reason I do it!”

The singer filed for divorce from Angelo’s father, Simon Konecki, in 2019, and it was finalized in 2021. The songs “Easy on Me” and “My Little Love” from Adele’s 2021 album 30 were written to her son about the divorce.

Adele said her son Angelo is ‘obsessed’ with this pop star

Her son might be the reason Adele continues to make music, but the nine-year-old is a huge fan of another pop star.

She said she was taking Angelo to see Billie Eilish live at The O2 in London because he was “obsessed” with the “Bad Guy” singer. “He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” Adele told Elle in June.

"It's the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight baby…" ?#ADELE's special shoutout to her son has left us officially deceased. #MomGoalz pic.twitter.com/QzSVzOozP4 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Angelo is also a Taylor Swift fan

Billie Eilish isn’t the only pop star Adele’s son loves. She told Vogue in October 2021 that Angelo’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift.

He adores the “Love Story” singer so much that Adele admitted she got “annoyed” when she took him to see Swift’s concert in 2018.

“His jaw dropped,” Adele said. “I got really annoyed! I was like, ‘Excuse me! This is what I do, you know.’”

But Angelo was unimpressed, still fixated on Swift. “He said, ‘When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift’s name on it for Taylor to come?’”

