Adele Says the ‘Guilt’ She Felt After Canceling Vegas Residency Was ‘Brutal’

Following the release of her album 30, Adele was supposed to hold a concert residency in Las Vegas beginning in January. A day before the residency was set to begin, the singer took to Instagram to let fans know the residency was indefinitely postponed. In a new interview with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, Adele shared what it has been like since postponing the residency.

Adele knows postponing the Las Vegas residency was ‘a massive, massive story’

Adele’s residency was set to be held at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace from January 2022 until April 2022. The day before the residency started, the singer-songwriter indefinitely postponed it.

On July 3, BBC Radio 4 released an interview of Adele with Desert Island Discs. In the interview, Adele shared that she “was devastated” to cancel the residency.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment, and I was devastated,” she said.

While the decision was painful for Adele to make, she said on Desert Island Discs that she thinks she made the right choice.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision,” she said. “I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and I think that’s why it was such a massive, massive story.”

Adele added, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

Adele felt ‘guilt’ after postponing the Las Vegas residency

In the interview on Desert Island Discs, Adele shared what it was like to see fans’ reactions to the residency being postponed.

According to the singer, she also had to take the time to “grieve” the fact the residency could not move forward as planned.

“It was horrible, and it was, the reaction was brutal. Brutal. I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” Adele shared. “I just had to wait it out, had to wait it out and just grieve it. Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Adele originally told fans she was ‘gutted’ over her decision

Adele initially announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency in an Instagram post. In the post, the singer published a video on Instagram where she tearfully explained her decision to fans.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said in the video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID — half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

She added, “And I’m gutted. I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

While on Desert Island Discs, Adele did acknowledge that she was still working behind the scenes to come up with a solution for the canceled Las Vegas shows. However, the singer did not have specific updates about the postponed residency for fans.

