Adele Says She’d Like to Have ‘More Kids’ Amid Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

It may not be certain right now if Adele is engaged to Rich Paul, but the famous singer has made it clear that she wants to have “more kids.” In an interview with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, Adele shared how she feels about being a mother and discussed her desire to possibly have more children.

(L-R) Rich Paul and Adele | Harry How/Getty Images

Adele is open to having ‘more kids’

On July 3, BBC Radio 4 released an interview of Adele with Desert Island Discs. In the interview, the singer-songwriter shared that she enjoys spending time with her son, Angelo.

“I’m a real homebody,” Adele said. “I love like pottering around, and sorting out drawers, and being with my son, and my animals, and being with my friends.”

When asked about what she hopes for her future, the singer admitted she “would like” to have “more kids” if possible.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said on Desert Island Discs. “It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Adele loves ‘being a mom’

On Desert Island Discs, Adele was asked about motherhood. The singer was adamant that she enjoys being a mom to her son.

“Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom,” Adele said.

The singer also shared that her son Angelo has started to become interested in music.

“Angelo has just fallen in love with music. He’s been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad’s area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music,” Adele said on Desert Island Discs. “But it’s not like I’m like, ‘Well did you know?’ Obviously.”

She continued, “We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s like, ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly.”

What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here!Thank you x pic.twitter.com/fxD57Mjn9F — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2022

The singer is in a relationship with Rich Paul

Adele is currently in a relationship with Paul, a sports agent. In February, engagement rumors began swirling after the singer wore a diamond ring while attending the BRIT Awards.

In her interview with Desert Island Discs, Adele opened up a bit about what her relationship with Paul is like, saying:

“Now, the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant. And if you want to go to this birthday party then you should be going. You know, you can’t miss out on these things. What’s the worst that could happen?'”

Even though she has moved on, Adele revealed that she is still on good terms with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends,” Adele said on Desert Island Discs. “Over my dead body is my kid having like a messy divorce in his life. There are no issues, and there were no issues so I guess that gave it… it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen.”

