Adele Is Selling Her Beverly Hills Estate Across From Ex-Husband Simon Konecki’s House

Currently, Adele is dating a sports agent named Rich Paul. She explained that her relationship with him has been different than those with other men. Fans may remember one of her past romances was with Simon Konecki.

Adele and Konecki used to be married, but they officially divorced last year. They both used to reside in Beverly Hills. While Konecki is still there, Adele is selling her home across from his.

Adele’s career and former husband

Adele and Simon Konecki | Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Adele is an English singer who gained popularity in 2008 after her performance on Saturday Night Live. A few of her hit songs include “Rumor Has It,” “Hello,” and “Chasing Pavements.” Her enormous success has led to an increase in wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele’s net worth is $220 million. The sources of her money include her music and multiple real estate ventures. Furthermore, she accumulated much of her wealth during her marriage to her ex-husband Konecki.

Adele and Simon Konecki began their relationship in 2011, but fans did not see them together until the following year. The “Set Fire To The Rain” singer prefers to keep her personal life private. Nevertheless, she would discuss her love for Konecki and revealed they had a kid in 2012.

However, it would be another several years before fans learned the two got married. The public believed they had a solid and loving relationship, but the romance would not last. Adele and Konecki separated a few years later.

Adele places her Beverly Hills home up for sale

One of Adele's four Beverly Hills home are now up for sale, asking $12 million. For more photos and info: https://t.co/3OhNuwtRVy pic.twitter.com/XEiUy64Ou9 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) September 13, 2022

Beverly Hills has many costly homes in California, and it is not uncommon to find famous people residing there. Adele is one of those celebrities who has lived in the neighborhood and has owned multiple houses there. According to Dirt, she is putting one of them on the market.

One of the properties Adele wants to sell is a mansion she bought for about $10 million in 2021. She obtained the home from her friend Nicole Richie, and the building is across the street from her ex-husband Konecki. The house Konecki lives in also is a Beverly Hills property Adele bought for $10 million.

Adele plans to list the “enchanting Hamptons-style estate” for $12 million. The price is high since the property has had multiple renovations since its construction in the late 1950s. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a library, and more.

Additionally, a lot of the rooms come with a fireplace. Someone can get cozy by the fire no matter where they are in the mansion. Meanwhile, the exterior has a vegetable garden, sports court, and a pool.

Other homes the ’21’ star has owned

Adele showed off a diamond ring as she boarded a private jet to Las Vegas. https://t.co/RRl0qPhEGY pic.twitter.com/JJ2Xz3UANh — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 1, 2022

When Adele listed the Beverly Hills estate for sale, she purchased another Los Angeles home. The property includes a Mediterranean villa-style mansion that she acquired from none other than Sylvester Stallone. What is unique about the place is that Stallone created the home himself.

Stallone acquired the property in the 1990s and built the house from scratch. The mansion is on 3.5 acres of land and includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The estate cost the singer $58 million, which was far less than what Stallone was hoping to get.

According to Architectural Digest, Adele bought a Malibu vacation home in 2015. The cost was $5.2 million and it has a decent ocean view on the cliffside. However, Adele made a listing for the property two years later. Of course, she had a separate residence while owning the vacation house.

Another home Adele has owned is a place in England that she once shared with Konecki. While construction began in the 1930s, the lavish estate has plenty of modern utilities. Eventually, Adele sold the England mansion in 2018.

