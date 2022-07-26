Adina Verson’s Roles Outside of Poppy White in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) podcast assistant Poppy White finally steps into the limelight in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6, “Performance Review.” Adina Verson brings the role to life and might look familiar to fans of the Hulu series. Find out where you might have seen the Only Murders in the Building star before.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6 “Performance Review.”]

Adina Verson as Poppy White

Poppy White plots against Cinda Canning in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

In the season 2 episode “Performance Review,” Poppy White takes (mostly) center stage. After successfully landing a big interview for Cinda, Poppy politely requests a performance review to go over what she has done for the Only Murderers in the Building podcast and ultimately ask for a raise.

Naturally, Cinda brushes off Poppy’s request. However, when Poppy reminds Cinda and asks for her review, Cinda is cruel to her. “When I was an intern at The Post, Kay Graham gave me a great piece of advice,” Cinda tells Poppy after complimenting her ability to expertly remove the cilantro from her meals.

“She said, ‘Don’t be too good at a job you don’t want,'” Cinda suggets. “She was a real c***.”

Adina Verson as Poppy

Taking Cinda’s advice, Poppy connects with Mabel (Selena Gomez), who happens to be running away from problems of her own. “Cinda is a monster and a goddess — it’s hard to explain,” Poppy tells her over the phone.

Before being rushed off the line, Poppy also reveals some of Cinda’s dirty little secrets. “She didn’t finish college … Cinda is a liar … if you and those old men need my help, I know where all the bodies are buried. And there are lots of bodies.”

Adina Verson’s roles outside of Poppy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Before starring as Poppy White in Only Murders in the Building, Verson had several roles in movies and television. According to her IMDb page, she played Miriam Setrakian in The Strain from 2014 to 2015. Verson also had roles in:

The Kitchen (2019)

Indecent (2018)

New Amsterdam (2020)

Mozart in the Jungle (2016-2018)

Wormwood (2017)

To Walk or Run (2015)

Deadbeat (2014)

Verson also stars in Troy, a 2022 short film following a “darkly comedic tale about the unexpected consequences of unasked-for intimacy” (via IMDb).

Adina Verson is also a Broadway star

Outside of her roles in movies and television, Verson has had roles in plays like Indecent, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, The Lucky Ones, and Eddie and Dave. According to Verson’s resume, which is posted on her website, her acting portfolio also includes:

The Servant of Two Masters

Radio Island

HIM

peerless

As You Like It

4000 Miles

The Winter’s Tale

Machine Makes Man

OLD SOUND ROOM LEAR

The Tempest

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Rough Crossing

The Hot L Baltimore

Tune in next Tuesday to see what else Poppy reveals about Cinda. Watch Only Murders in the Building exclusively on Hulu.

