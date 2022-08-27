Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler’s Net Worth Eclipses the Millions He Says He Spent on Cocaine

Celebrities work hard and party even harder. For Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, the wild life led to several stints in rehab. Throughout the years, Tyler has been open about his drug-filled lifestyle and even admitted to spending an obscene amount on cocaine. However, the Aerosmith singer is still wealthy. In fact, Steven Tyler’s net worth eclipses the millions he says he spent on cocaine.

Steven Tyler claims he spent over $2 million on cocaine

Tyler rose to fame with the classic rock band Aerosmith. Formed in 1970, the group consisted of Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford. The bandmates released their eponymous debut album in 1973 and followed it with Get Your Wings the next year. However, it wasn’t until 1975, with the release of their third album, Toys in The Attic, that Aerosmith saw mainstream fame.

The group toured extensively in the ’70s and notched several chart toppers. By the end of the ’70s, they had established themselves as one of the most popular rock bands and garnered a significant fan base. However, like many bands, Aerosmith had its fair share of ups and downs.

Internal conflicts among the members led to Whitford’s and Perry’s temporary departures. Additionally, the bandmates indulged in heavy substance use — Tyler once said they had an off-stage cubby where they could satisfy their cravings.

In 2018, Tyler told The Late Late Show host James Corden that he spent $2 million on cocaine. Corden seemed surprised by the amount, and the rocker added, “I snorted half of Peru.”

Tyler has been inconsistent with the figure — he wrote in his memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You, that he spent $20 million on drugs. He also told 60 Minutes Australia that the number was “realistically $5 or 6 million.”

Steven Tyler’s net worth is still impressive

Steven Tyler might have had an expensive hobby, but it didn’t significantly dent his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 74-year-old singer boasts an estimated $150 million fortune. Tyler has made his money primarily through music and performances.

Aside from enjoying a lengthy music career, the Aerosmith frontman has also appeared in several films and TV series, including Saturday Night Live, Two and a Half Men, and Wayne’s World 2, and even lent his voice to The Simpsons. In addition, Tyler was a judge on American Idol for two seasons and worked with the inventor and engineer Mark Dirico to create Dirico Motorcycles in 2007.

Aerosmith plans to resume its Las Vegas residency in September

Steven Tyler has been to rehab eight times. Us Weekly reported that the singer began his sobriety journey in the ’80s, but a hepatitis C treatment in 2006 prompted a relapse. In 2009, Tyler went on a pill-and-cocaine binge and subsequently checked himself into rehab.

He was sober for a while until recently, when he relapsed again and checked into rehab. Aerosmith informed fans this past May 24 that the bandmates had paused their Las Vegas residency to allow Tyler to receive treatment.

According to a statement from the band, the singer relapsed after trying to manage his pain following foot surgery. The band was scheduled to kick off its 2022 residency on June 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM but canceled the first two months.

Aerosmith plans to resume its Las Vegas residency on September 14 now that Tyler is out of rehab. TMZ reported in July that the singer stayed at a treatment facility longer than the mandatory 30 days to ensure he was in top shape to perform. The outlet said Tyler was doing “amazingly well.”

