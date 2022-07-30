Aidy Bryant Shares Her Favorite Outfit and Most Uncomfortable Costume During Her 10 Years on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Aidy Bryant served as a beloved cast member on Saturday Night Live. The 35-year-old said goodbye to NBC’s sketch comedy show in 2022 after a decade-long run of good memories. Recently, Bryant opened up about her favorite outfit and most uncomfortable costume during her 10 years on Saturday Night Live.

Aidy Bryant changed the view on plus-size women during her time on ‘SNL’

Bryant joined SNL in 2012 when she was 25 years old. Through her time on the sketch show, she has portrayed celebrities like Adele and Rebel Wilson, conservatives like Megan McCain, and, if you can believe it, Ted Cruz.

While many of her performances were outstanding, the industry and people’s views on her body made her insecure. She told The Cut about her dieting habits, “I was spending so much energy on something that really, no matter what I did, wasn’t changing. And I truly got to a breaking point. I was like, ‘How much longer can I do this? Can I do this for the rest of my life?”

Aidy Bryant in a sketch with Bowen Yang and Selena Gomez on Saturday Night Live | Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After deliberation, Bryant decided to channel all that energy into things she wanted to do instead of chasing a “made-up concept.” The Phoenix native told the outlet that her decision to do so changed her outlook on life. She shared that she never expected to take on the role of body positivity activist when she joined SNL, but it came with the territory.

“It’s this weird kind of thing where you’re like, ‘I guess I kind of am,'” Bryant said. Through her ability to be herself and not be confined to the industry’s expectations, she’s been an icon and hopes to continue inspiring other women to accept who they are and do what is best for them.

Aidy Bryant’s favorite and uncomfortable costumes from ‘Saturday Night Live’

Fans saw Bryant’s wardrobe change drastically over the years she starred on SNL, and she agrees. Speaking to Vogue, Bryant said when she joined the series, she “did a lot of thrifting and a lot of cobbling together things to create something that felt like my style.”

However, being on SNL and witnessing the magic of the costume department helped Bryant “feel less chained to early ideas” she had about her body. She said the costume designers on the show never complained about doing the extra work to ensure Bryant fit with the rest of the cast costume-wise. “They literally changed my life,” the Shrill star stated.

have no fear, glitter revolution is here! pic.twitter.com/m3Ob4L8KwN — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

Bryant said her favorite look was when she played the latex-clad Glitter Revolution band member.

When asked about the most uncomfortable costumes she ever wore on the show, Bryant said, “Anytime I had to wear anything like ‘a whore’s corset’ or when we did sexy music videos because I’d be wearing a super high heel and a really tight bra, and then add fishnets and jewelry, and it was just so much stuff.”

Why did Aidy Bryant leave SNL?

Bryant has been busy with her critically acclaimed comedy Shrill. Since it ended, she may have set her sights on other endeavors. Bryant recently ended her decade-long run on SNL, following in the footsteps of her costars Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson.

“I’ll probably always be writing to work through my own shame about my body or parameters of gender and womanhood,” says Aidy Bryant. “Those are the things that interest me in ways I find funny and insane.” https://t.co/ncKtKj3L1e — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2022

The star told Variety that her departure from the series was long overdue. Bryant said, “If it weren’t for COVID, I probably would have left a few years earlier.”

Some of her most beloved sketches include Press Conference, where she sang Demi Lovato’s song “Confidence” as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aidy B and Cardi B playing an obsessed Cardi B fan, and Birthday Party where she tries to hit on her friend’s dad, played by Ryan Gosling.

