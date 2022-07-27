AJ McLean Opens up About Getting Sober: ‘I Cannot Leave My Children Fatherless’

AJ McLean is a father, a husband, and a member of the Backstreet Boys. This artist is several months sober, explaining that his family is a big reason for the change. Here’s what we learned from his appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

AJ McLean was a member of the early 2000s boy band The Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys bandmember AJ Mclean attends the official gift lounge presented by Míage Skincare | Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Known for songs like “As Long As You Love Me” and “I Want It That Way,” the Backstreet Boys was one of the most popular boy bands of the early 2000s. The original lineup consisted of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

Since taking a step back from this group, McLean began his sobriety journey. One of the main reasons for this change was his family and his commitment to his bandmates. The artist elaborated on his sobriety while on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys explains what it’s like being sober in the music industry

This year, McLean sat down on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to discuss music, his family, and everything in between. When asked if it’s challenging being sober in the music industry, the musician said yes and no, citing other artists who have been sober for over 30 years.

“I’ve been sober now for a little over ten and a half months,” McLean said. “Amazing. Yeah. So, you know, it’s been, it’s not easy, you know, but this two-year break that we all had really did a number on me in the right way. It gave me a chance to really reflect and really like, take, take this as [seriously] as I possibly can.”

The artist mentioned the fentanyl crisis and that it’s a “scary world.”

I know me well enough,” he continued. “If I pick up a drink today, that’ll be it today. Tomorrow it’ll be two or three. Eventually, the drugs are going to come back, and I don’t know what’s out. I could do one line and be dead. And I cannot leave my children fatherless, my wife a widow, my band mates without a band mate. I just, it’s just not, it’s just not worth it.”

McLean is currently married to Rochelle Deanna Karidis. They have two daughters — Ava Jaymes and Lyric Dean. Most of the Backstreet Boys are currently married, some even forming relationships while they were still performing with the group.

Are the Backstreet Boys still together?

The Backstreet Boys officially broke up in 2006 to pursue solo projects. These artists reunited for the original album DNA featuring songs “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Nobody Else,” and “New Love.” In 2022, however, all five boy band members appear during the DNA tour, making stops across North America.

Music by the boy band is available on most major streaming platforms.

