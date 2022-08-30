Al Roker’s No-Mayo Potato Salad Won’t Spoil in the Sun at Your Labor Day Picnic

Once known simply as the lovable weatherman on the Today show, Al Roker now has a second reputation as an icon of weight loss, fitness at every size, and the power of healthy eating. Roker has been eating a balanced diet for years now and has transformed his body in the process. While some celebrity recipes are more miss than hit, Roker’s recipes are known for always hitting the spot. On Today and elsewhere, he can often be found sharing wholesome recipes that are flavorful but also lean and nutritious crowd-pleasers.

Al Roker’s Mayo-Free Potato Salad with Lemon & Mint is perfect for Labor Day weekend

Potato salad is so good, but it can also be really heavy. Additionally, if it sits in the sun for too long, it can also become a disaster. Al Roker’s mayo-free take on the summer classic is the perfect solution to both of those issues. As shared over at Today, Roker’s recipe suggests boiling 3 pounds of baby Yukon Gold potatoes, draining and cooling, then dousing the quartered pieces in a whisked mixture of 3 tablespoons olive oil plus pepper and salt, to taste. After that, garnish the potatoes with about a cup of chopped mint leaves. The recipe is fresh, simple, low on calories, and the perfect opening act to anything you plan to throw on the grill.

Honestly, Roker has many recipes tailor-made for summer fun

Al Roker is clearly a fan of grilling, so many of his recipes are perfect for your next holiday barbecue or poolside picnic. Here are two more we especially love for summer:

Al’s Grilled Vegetable Skewers

Another great recipe from Today is Al’s Grilled Vegetable Skewers, which are incredibly simple to make and a great way to use fresh produce from the garden or farmer’s market this summer. While you can choose which vegetables to skewer based on what you have, Al Roker’s version involves quartering a summer squash, a red onion, and a zucchini, and skewering them together with white mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. After brushing with olive oil and seasoning with salt and pepper, they can be grilled until tender, which should be about 12 minutes.

New Orleans-Style Grilled Shrimp

Over at Parade, Al Roker shared a recipe for New Orleans-style grilled shrimp that will knock your socks off. It involves rubbing 4 pounds of jumbo shrimp with 3 tablespoons of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of salt and cooking them in two sticks of unsalted butter softened with six cloves minced garlic on two finely chopped medium-sized onions. After about 5 minutes, to add flavor, Roker then stirs in a cup each of Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and extra virgin olive oil, as well as 5 tablespoons of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of salt, the juice of a lemon, 2 teaspoons each of dried thyme and oregano, 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper, a few bay leaves, and another lemon, sliced.

All these ingredients are then simmered together until they create a thick sauce, to which Roker adds a few shakes of his favorite Louisiana-style hot sauce. After removing the leaves and lemons, the mixture can be poured on the shrimp as a marinade. Two hours in the fridge, then they’re perfect for grilling!

Al Roker is known for giving good tips on ‘Today’

As fans of the Today show know, Al Roker is well-known for giving good food tips. Whether he’s cooking up a recipe intentionally or just casually mentioning some creative way he used some leftovers (who could forget that viral “old croissant” bake…yum!), Roker always seems to have a few good things tips on hand for home chefs.

Clearly, this weatherman has a knack for making yummy meals for all sorts of occasions, so who knows what’s next for chef Al Roker?

