‘Alaska Daily’: A Guide to the Cast and Their Characters

ABC‘s newest drama, Alaska Daily, has finally arrived. The series takes place in Anchorage, Alaska, and follows an investigative journalist named Eileen Fitzgerald as she digs deep into several cold cases involving missing and murdered indigenous women. So, who are the faces of the Daily Alaskan newsroom? Here’s a guide to the Alaska Daily cast and their characters.

‘Alaska Daily’ cast members (L-R): Craig Frank as Austin Teague, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, and Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik | Darko Sikman/ABC

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald

Taking on the lead role of Eileen is two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. Eileen was once a high-profile reporter in New York, but she became a subject of cancel culture when a story went wrong. Hoping to rebuild her reputation, Eileen takes an opportunity at a local newspaper in Anchorage. There, she becomes determined to bring justice to the families of the town’s murder victims.

Swank had her breakthrough in the film world when she played Julie Pierce in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid. She later starred in Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry, earning Academy Awards for both roles. Swank also recently announced that she’s pregnant with twins!

Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik

Also among the cast of Alaska Daily is Jeff Perry, who plays Eileen’s former boss and managing editor of the Daily Alaskan, Stanley Cornik. Stanley encourages Eileen to prove the connection between the cold cases in Anchorage.

This is Perry’s second time in a newsroom this year, as he recently played Manhattan Magazine journalist Lou Shaw in Netflix’s Inventing Anna. He’s also no stranger to ABC; the actor is known for his roles in ABC’s My So-Called Life, Grey’s Anatomy, and Scandal.

Grace Dove as Rosalind’ Roz’ Friendly

Grace Dove plays Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, a star reporter at the Daily Alaskan. Stanley assigns Roz to work with Eileen on her investigation. As an Alaska Native herself whose own family member was a victim of an unsolved crime, Roz has a personal connection to the story and that drives her to keep searching for the truth.

Dove starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, as well as How It Ends, O for a Thousand Tongues, Monkey Beach, and Bones of Crow.

Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy

Taking on the role of senior reporter Claire Muncy is Meredith Holzman. As a seasoned journalist and an active member of the community in Anchorage, Claire helps Eileen and Roz with the investigation. She also deals with a personal struggle to find the balance between work and home life as a mother of two.

Holzman appeared alongside Perry in one episode of Inventing Anna. She also had roles in The Good Fight, The Sinner, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar

Alaska Daily also stars Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, a chatty employee at the Daily Alaskan. He’s “the guy who can make things happen,” Eileen says. Castelblanco is relatively new to the acting scene, but he’s already landed guest roles on big-name shows like Scream Queens, New Girl, and Dear White People.

Craig Frank as Austin Teague

Craig Frank joins the Alaska Daily cast as Austin Teague, a fellow reporter who isn’t afraid to challenge his colleagues and represent the community. Frank has appeared in multiple other TV series, including Silicon Valley, Two Broke Girls, The Messengers, and Sideswiped.

Matt Malloy as Bob Young

Matt Malloy has taken on the role of Bob Young, another senior reporter and the acting news editor at the Daily Alaskan. Malloy is another seasoned veteran in the acting world, having appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. Some of his biggest projects include Drop Dead Gorgeous, Changing Lanes, The Bounty Hunter, and Armageddon.

Ami Park as Yuna Park

Rounding out the cast of Alaska Daily is Ami Park, who plays cub reporter Yuna Park. Yuna quickly learns that reporting the truth isn’t always easy. In addition to starring in various shorts, the actor previously had guest roles in shows like This Is Us and High Notes.

New episodes of Alaska Daily air every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is available on Hulu.

