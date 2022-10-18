‘Alaska Daily’ Marks Hilary Swank’s Return to Network TV Role After More Than 20 Years

This fall, network television is bringing back many fan favorites and rolling out new and exciting titles. CBS’ East New York is set to kick off in October, and NBC’s new comedy series, Lopez vs. Lopez, is launching the following month in November.

As for ABC, Alaska Daily is one of the network’s new titles that has, rightfully so, been getting a lot of attention. Perhaps, it has something to do with award-winning actor Hilary Swank taking the lead.

A look back at Hilary Swank’s acting career in the television industry

Hilary Swank is considered to be a bit of a legend when it comes to acting. IMDb has outlined all 60 awards the star has received while in the spotlight. Though the celebrity is often best known for her blockbuster hits, much of Swanks’ acting career began with television, making her return to network TV very full circle.

Million Dollar Baby, P.S. I Love You, and The Homesman were just a few well-known movies she starred in. Over the past two decades, the big screen was where her fans and followers enjoyed watching Swank, but that wasn’t always the case.

Fans of Beverly Hills, 90210 might remember Swank from the popular 1990s Fox series. In the show, Swank played the part of Carly Reynolds, a single mother who was briefly romantically entangled with Steve Sanders.

Beverly Hills, 90210 wasn’t the only noteworthy television series Swank appeared on back in the day. In the early 1990s, Swank was cast as Sasha Serotsky in ABC’s Growing Pains.

Around the same time, working alongside stars like Jared Leto and Jerry O’Connell, Swank appeared in Camp Wilder, another ABC TV series. In 1997, she landed another network role when she took on the part of Tiffany Roebuck on Leaving L.A.

Even though the star has taken a hiatus from network networking, this is far from Swank’s first rodeo, and she is definitely more than equipped.

A closer look ‘Alaska Daily’ and Hilary Swank’s role in the new ABC TV series

Hilary Swank‘s fans and followers might have had to take a double take when they heard the news that the 48 year-old-actor would be on Alaska Daily. ABC’s new TV show tells the story of a journalist from NYC who moves to Alaska for a fresh start.

Of course, as many probably guessed, Swank was cast to play the part of Eileen Fitzgerald, the talented investigative journalist at the center of it all. Based on the trailers ABC has released, Swank’s craft and intuition seem to lead her to a career-breaking story and mystery.

When and where is ‘Alaska Daily’ premiering?

Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily’ | Darko Sikman/ABC via Getty Images

The previews for Alaska Daily have been nothing short of nail-biting. From the powerhouse cast to Tom McCarthy, the show’s brilliant creator, there is much to be excited about.

Hilary Swank isn’t the only beloved A-lister that ABC has snagged for the network’s new show. Jeff Perry, best remembered for his roles on shows like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast as Stanley Cornik. Matt Malloy, Craig Frank, Grace Dove, and even Reba McEntire are a few other stars viewers can expect to see in Alaska Daily.

Alaska Daily premiered on Thursday, October 6th. Fortunately, the new drama will also be available to stream on Hulu.

As for Swank, her fans and followers may be wondering if this is the beginning of a new, or rather, old era for the actor, but only time will tell.

RELATED: Will Hilary Swank Give Humanity Another Opportunity in This #1 Brand-New Series on Netflix?