‘Alchemy of Soul’ Season 2: Nak-su’s Sword Could Be More Powerful Than Anyone Realized

Nak-su has returned but believes she is Jin Bu-yeon due to her memory loss in Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. The new K-drama season explores how Nak-su will come to remember her past as a killer assassin and her love story with Jang Uk. But in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 3, Nak-su touches her sword to see part of her past, leading to an ongoing theory of the sword being extraordinary.

Nak-su sees glimpses of her bloody past when touching her sword in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Only two weeks into the second season of the K-drama, Nak-su is beginning to remember bits of her past, but there is a dilemma. As fans know, Nak-su’s soul was saved while Bu-yeon’s was erased. As Nak-su’s soul had the most power, Master Lee used her energy to save Bu-yeon’s body from pretrification in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. In doing so, the inhabiting soul’s energy ran through the body and took on Nak-su’s form. But he also reveals that it caused Nak-su to lose her memories and powers.

He explains to Lady Jin it is the reason why Nak-su so willingly believes she is Bu-yeon. As the K-drama has progressed, certain objects have caused Nak-su to see glimpses of a past she feels is not her own. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 3, Nak-su is living with Jang Uk as his betrothed and finds what she believes is his sword.

In truth, the sword belongs to Nak-su. When she grabs the sword, she gets a whirring surge of energy and flashbacks of a woman spilling blood with it. At the same time, Nak-su grabs the Jin lantern, and it lights up.

When Jang Uk enters to see the lantern lit, Nak-su does not reveal she had grabbed the sword. But there is an ongoing theory that Nak-su’s sword in Alchemy of Souls has an inexplicable power all on its own. More than a few instances proved the sword has its own power connected to Nak-su.

The origins of the sword are a mystery, and it only reacts to its master

For fans of the K-drama, the theory that Nak-su’s sword is powerful is plausible. Since the first season, the people of Daeho have feared the assassin and her sword. As the storyline progressed in Alchemy of Souls, Nak-su’s sword proved to have a unique claim on its owner.

In the first season, when Nak-su became a soul shifter, Park Jin and the other mages made clear that Nak-su’s sword needed to be kept safe if she ever returned. There was an ongoing fear of the sword itself in Nak-su’s hands. It was also clear that the sword should never be used, but why? The characters in the K-drama have never given a backstory to the sword or where it came from. A mage’s sword is special to its owner, but a mage can use another’s sword if necessary.

What makes Nak-su’s sword so dangerous? Fans have seen instances of the sword only reacting strongly to Nak-su. No other sword in the K-drama has shown an inherent surge of power with its master. In Alchemy of Souls Episode 2, Mu-deok/Nak-su cannot unsheath her sword without her powers. Unable to do so, she sees no reason to live and plunges into the lake with it.

While in the lake, fans see a surge of power around the sword and Mu-deok/Nak-su is able to unsheath it. Jang Uk believes it was only because of the lake’s power, but is it true? Alchemy of Souls Season 2 continues the theory and speculation of where the sword came from or who was its previous owner before Nak-su.

Could Nak-su’s sword be made from the Ice Stone or Seol-ran’s in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk leaves his father’s sword behind and uses Nak-su’s. Any trained mage could have used it, but only Jang Uk does so, as it belonged to his true love. But seeing as the sword reacted so strongly to the new Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, there is speculation about where it came from.

Nak-su had trained herself in the four stages of magic in Alchemy of Souls. It was never revealed where her sword came from. While fans theorize Nak-su herself is a powerful entity, her sword may be as well. The sword could be a relic made from the Ice Stone that almost no one knew about. Jang Uk uses the sword in the second season to destroy a Jin relic. While he harbors the Ice Stone and can destroy other relics because of it, what if the sword also played a part?

Fans also speculate the sword was once Seol-ran’s. Seol-ran was a powerful priestess who performed the ritual that led to the creation of the Ice Stone. But looking back at her scene with Mage Choi, fans see her wearing a sword similar to Nak-su’s.

