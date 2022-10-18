‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor Yoo In-soo Rumored to Join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 as Unknown Character

New updates about The Uncanny Counter Season 2 K-drama are not stopping. As fans got an update that Jo Byeong-gyu and Kim Se-jeong are in talks to return to their roles in the popular K-drama, there is another update to cheer over. As the new season is teased to involve new overseas counters and characters, Alchemy of Souls actor Yoo In-soo is rumored to join the cast for The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

Yoo In-soo is reported to join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 in an undisclosed role

In the K-drama world, a little teaser of a popular actor joining a new drama is more than enough to cause a frenzy. According to a Naver article, actor Yoo will join the second-season installment. The article states that the actor will appear in the drama in a rough translation from the Korean original. But there are no further details.

While fans are excited to see Yoo join The Uncanny Counter Season 2, fans will have to wait until OCN officially announces the cast list and their characters. Most fans know the second season will involve overseas counters. They will join forces with the main characters to stop a new evil. Alongside Yoo, actor Kang Ki-young is also reported to join the season as a new character.

Yoo In-soo gained notoriety starring in ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls’

The 24-year-old actor has successfully skyrocketed to fame within the past year, playing two drastically different roles. In early 2022, Yoo astounded fans with his impressive portrayal as one of the lead villains in the zombie K-drama, All of Us Are Dead. He played the role of school delinquent and bully Yoon Gwi-na. The character terrorizes the main characters as a viral infection and zombies overrun the school. But due to a mutation, he becomes an unstoppable enemy.

Later in 2022, Yoo would capture fans’ hearts as Park Dang-gu in Alchemy of Souls. Created by the Hong Sisters, the fantasy K-drama focused on a made-up world. Four powerful mage families keep Daeho safe. Yoo’s character is next in line to take over Songrim from his uncle. Dang-gu enamored fans due to his kind and comical demeanor and his budding love story.

With news that Yoo is rumored to join The Uncanny Counter Season 2, he has also wrapped filming for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. It just so happens that Yoo’s co-star, Yoo Jun-sang, who plays his uncle Park Jin, also stars as one of the leads in The Uncanny Counter.

