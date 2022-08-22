‘Alchemy of Souls’ Episode 17: Seo Gyeong’s Love Letter Reveals True Purpose of the Ice Stone

Understanding the history of the Ice Stone is a crucial part of the K-drama Alchemy of Souls. The magical artifact is at the center of Shaman Choi’s plan and the fate of Daeho. In previous episodes, fans learn the great mage Seo Gyeong was responsible for sealing away the stone with the help of Jin Seol-ran. He also wrote a love letter to her. Alchemy of Souls Episode 17 reveals why he left behind the Ice Stone instead of destroying it in the letter.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls.]

Fans theorized Seo Gyeong’s love letter were instructions in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

In the history of Daeho, an unexplained brought has Seo Gyeong and Seol-ran perform a rites ritual to refill the lake with power. From it came the Ice Stone that allows the Alchemy of Souls and creates Soul Ejectors. Seeing the bloodshed and war that came from it, Seo Gyeong sealed away the stone instead of destroying it.

Fans also learned that Jang Gang unsealed the stone and used it to bring back to life Bu-yeon. Bu-yeon also later found the stone under the direction of Jin Mu. Part of the storyline also involves the love letter Seo Gyeong wrote to Seol-ran that was never delivered.

Fans of the K-drama theorized the letter was instead instructions on how to use the Ice Stone. The letter mentions all the elements associated with it. But Alchemy of Souls Episode 17 debunks the theory about the Ice Stone.

Jang Uk reveals the Ice Stone was meant to be used for love in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Seo Gyeong’s love letter about the Ice Stone is, in fact, not instructions but his wishes of why he left it behind. In episode 17, Lady Jin calls for the council to convene with the king to shift power from Songrim to Jinyowon. She also reveals that they were supposedly in possession of the Ice Stone all along. Jang Uk interrupts as the families fight over the right to use or not to use the Ice Stone.

Having read the poem, Jang Uk learned the truth from Master Lee. He explains Seo Gyeong’s “Words of the Heart” was his wish of how the Ice Stone is meant to be used. By Shaman Choi and Jin Mu’s reaction, the letter is not instructions at all.

Talking to the Prince and revealing the truth about the Queen, Jang Uk reveals the truth about the letter. It is Seo Gyeong’s confession to a dying lover, Seol-ran. The letter explains he left behind the stone in hopes of keeping her by his side.

“It shows the foolishness and heartache of a man who was willing to go against the laws of nature to save a loved one,” explains Jang Uk. Alchemy of Souls reveals the Ice Stone was not destroyed to bring back loved ones.

The Ice Stone was unsealed for its very purpose

Going back to the flashbacks of the Ice Stone, it was originally unsealed for the very reason why Seo Gyeong did not destroy it. Before Jang Gang ever used it on the King, he originally unsealed it for the love of a mother and her child.

A desperate Lady Jin begged Jang Gang to unseal the stone to bring back her baby. She explains she could not let go of her child after being inside her womb for over 12 months. Likely realizing the Ice Stone could be used for a greater good, Jang Gang brings to life Bu-yeon.

But it also creates another Alchemy of Souls mystery. The K-drama explains Bu-yeon was brought back on a date that Jang Gang chose. Knowing the theory that Bu-yeon is the reincarnated soul of Seol-ran, did Jang Gang know about “Words of the Heart” and Seo Gyeong’s desire to bring back his beloved?

A fan on Reddit comments, “So it was revealed that master seo gyeong left the ice stone to save the life of his loved one, the original leader of Jinyowon. It’s amazing how 200 years later, the ice stone was unsealed by mama jin to save her daughter who was also born blind and is deemed a powerful priestess who’s power is at par with Jinyowon’s original leader.” With only two episodes left, fans will have to wait and see.

