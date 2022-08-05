‘Alchemy of Souls’: Everything We Know About the Real Mu-deok and Her Legacy?

The fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls has multiple mysteries brewing in its storyline. One story fans keep an eye on is Mu-deok’s (Jung So-min) connection to the Jin family. In the K-drama, Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung) transfers her soul to the supposedly blind and weak Mu-deok. But as Alchemy of Souls progresses, Mu-deok has far more significant importance than anyone realized.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls.]

Nak-su becomes the feeble Mu-deok and a maid in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Fans meet the infamous mage assassin, Nak-su, at the beginning of the fantasy K-drama. The charming woman is deadly and known for destroying anyone in her path. She is fatally wounded as she fights Songrim and Park Jin’s mages. Refusing to die, she uses the Alchemy of Souls and transfers her soul unknowingly into the body of Mu-deok.

Mu-deok’s story is a mystery for a good portion of Alchemy of Souls. As Mu-deok, Nak-su is transported by a kind man to a brothel. Nak-su no longer has her powers, sword, or abilities in a body that is not her own. She is well aware that Songrim has her body and sword.

She goes on the hunt to find herself but instead becomes the maid of Jang Uk, one of the heirs. But Jang Uk is the only one to realize that Mu-deok is, in fact, Nak-su. Her blue mark is seen in her eyes. As an elite warrior, she becomes his master.

The Jin family has a long-lost daughter, who might be Mu-deok in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

The Jin family is one of the most powerful mage families in Daeho. But when fans learn of their heirs, only a daughter named Arin is introduced (Jin Cho-yeon). The June K-drama soon reveals the Jin family once had another daughter who has been missing for over a decade. Jin Ho-gyeong (Park Eun-hye) still looks for her daughter with the help of her husband.

But Alchemy of Souls soon has fans speculating that the missing daughter is Mu-deok. By episode nine, fans learn the queen is shaman Choi and is working with Jin Mu (Jo Jae-yun) to swap souls. In a flashback, he reveals he used a young blind girl to find the Ice Stone.

When the child refused to hand it over, Jin Mu took it, and she fell overboard. Jin Mu reveals the young girl was Bu-yeon, the missing daughter of the Jin family. The episode shows Ho-gyeong’s husband bringing home young girls who fit their daughter’s profile.

But the only way to know if the girl is of the Jin family is if she can open the door to the relics room. Only females of the Jin family have the capability.

Multiple clues confirm Mu-deok’s legacy

The theory that Mu-deok is the missing daughter of the Jin family is substantial. While Nak-su can see in Mu-deok’s body, fans know the original Mu-deok was blind in the first episode. In a flashback, fans see Ho-gyeong giving Bu-yeon a new eye covering with an intricate embroidered flower.

In Alchemy of Souls Episode 11, fans meet Sol-i (Seo Hye-won), a thief who pretends to be blind and looking for her friend Mu-deok. The clue that Mu-deok is Bu-yeon is that Sol-i has the same embroidered eye covering. The covering Ho-gyeong gave Bu-yeon. In episode six, when Mu-deok visits the Jin home, she is overwhelmed with power and can open the door to the relics room.

The question remains why Nak-su’s soul transferred to Mu-deok’s? The theory suggests that Mu-deok is Bu-yeon and harnesses incredible power. A flashback in episode 11 reveals that Ho-gyeong met with Jang Gang (Joo Sang-wook) to save her baby. The little girl that harnessed the Ice Stone is also Bu-yeon.

Jin Mu explains if Bu-yeon were alive, she would have become a powerful priestess. Both Nak-su and Bu-yeon were born with a destined and powerful fate.

