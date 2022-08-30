‘Alchemy of Souls’: K-Drama’s Main Posters Teased Small Details of the Finale

The Alchemy of Souls K-drama finale left fans heartbroken over the fate of some of its characters. The final episode’s most shocking moment occurred between Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su as she is under the control of Jin Mu. After processing the episode, fans soon realize the main K-drama posters for Alchemy of Souls gave away slight hints of details in the finale.

Mu-deok/Nak-su wears the same outfit in the poster and the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

The K-drama’s main poster is of Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su. In the poster, Jang Uk stands behind Mu-deok/Nak-su while holding Nak-su’s sword down the middle in front of them. At first, the poster seems ordinary and mimics the tones of Alchemy of Souls well. But there seems to be more. Fans may notice that Mu-deok/Nak-su is no longer wearing her servant’s clothing.

Instead, she is wearing a pink and light blue style hanbok. The outfit is reminiscent of the K-drama’s finale. In the finale, Mu-deok/Nak-su is no longer Jang Uk’s maid but becomes his fiancé. She wears more elegant clothing to mark the change in their relationship. It just so happens that Mu-deok/Nak-su wears the same outfit when the worst happens, and she unknowingly kills Jang Uk.

Fans can also theorize that the poster has another meaning for the Alchemy of Souls finale. Instead of Mu-deok/Nak-su holding her sword, it is Jang Uk. It can symbolize many aspects as Jang Uk is the one to die by Nak-su’s sword. It also fulfills the promise that when Nak-su returns to become an assassin, Jang Uk is the first person she would point her sword at. Or does the sword symbolize Jang Uk wielding it for the new season like the teaser?

‘Alchemy of Souls’ posters could have teased Mu-deok/Nak-su and Jang Uk’s final moments

The second main poster for Alchemy of Souls was also with the two lead characters. But this time, they face each other and stare deeply into each other’s eyes. When the K-drama first started, fans might not have thought much about the poster, but it could have had a few clues after the dynamic finale.

Fans see Jang Uk wearing the same blue style hanbok he wore in the finale and during one of the most emotionally heartbreaking moments. In the finale, Jang Uk stands in front of Mu-deok/Nak-su as she is controlled to be an assassin. Facing his true love and wearing the same outfit, Mu-deok/Nak-su stabs him with her sword. Their positioning in the poster is similar to the tragic scene in the K-drama.

When will ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 premiere?

With the idea that the posters for Alchemy Souls could have teased details of the finale, the second season might do the same. It is still early to get official images and posters for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, as the K-drama just ended. Most fans know from the teaser is that Jang Uk has been reborn and hunts soul shifters with Nak-su’s sword.

The teaser also confirms Go Yoon-jung’s return as Nak-su. According to reports, the new season will premiere in December and have 10 episodes to finish the storyline by the Hong Sisters.

