‘Alchemy of Souls: Master Lee Foretold Jang Uk’s Tragic Death

After the Alchemy of Souls K-drama finale, many storyline details now make sense. The fantasy K-drama subtly hinted at many important moments, like Nak-su’s clothing being a clue to her future romance. But fans were gutted to see their favorite Jang Uk meet a tragic fate in the final episode, but was it foretold? Looking back at the drama, Master Lee warned what Jang Uk would face in the Alchemy of Souls finale.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls.]

Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale in death scene | via tvN

Mu-deck/Nak-su uses her sword to save Jang Uk before his demise in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

Turmoil ensues in the K-drama when Lady Jin kills Mu-deok/Nak-su to prove the power of the Ice Stone to the king. But in the aftermath, the Ice Stone creates a barrier around Jeonbugwan that sucks the energy out of any mage who uses their powers. Jang Uk, Go Won, Mu-deok/Nak-su, Seo Yul, and other mages learn there is a soul shifter ready to kill them.

When the soul shifter gets trapped inside the secret room, Mu-deok/Nak-su sacrifices herself to save Jang Uk, even if it means losing her newly acquired power. She unsheaths her sword for the first time as herself to kill the soul shifter. But fans remember when Jang Uk made her promise that the next time she uses the sword, he would be the first she points it at when she returns as the assassin. Mu-deok/Nak-su unsheathing the sword would have dire circumstances.

In the final episode, Mu-deok/Nak-su is controlled by Jin Mu using ritual bells and has her powers reawakened. Nak-su, the assassin, returns as her body petrifies. But after murdering countless people, she unwillingly and unknowingly kills Jang Uk. She awakens as herself to see the bloodshed she has caused. Knowing the pain she can cause, she throws her petrifying body into the lake.

But Mu-deok/Nak-su unsheathing the sword to sadly cause the death of Jang Uk, her true love, was foretold by Master Lee in Alchemy of Souls.

Master Lee warned the sword would lead to Jag Uk’s death in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Out of all the characters, Master Lee and Seo Yul were the select few who knew Mu-deok was Nak-su. In Alchemy of Souls Episode 16, Master Lee gives Nak-su’s sword to Heo Yeom to give back to Jang Uk. But it came with a message that ultimately became a foretelling of Jang Uk’s fate.

Master Lee says, “Jang Uk must keep that sword safe. If anyone tries to use the sword, they must be killed. If he fails to do so, he will die as well.”

His message rang true when Mu-deok/Nak-su unsheathed her sword with her full powers; it would later lead to a sad demise. Despite Mu-deok/Nak-su having lost her powers after using the sword, the message correlated to the Alchemy of Souls finale and what happened to Jang Uk.

In the end, when Jin Mu controls Mu-deok/Nak-su, she becomes the unstoppable assassin again. Master Lee likely knew what Nak-su was capable of and knew only she could truly wield the sword. Using the sword would mean the inevitable for her and Jang Uk if she were to use it.

What happened to Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su in the finale?

Fans were gutted to see the emotional scene where a controlled Mu-deok/Nak-su plunges her sword into Jang Uk without a second thought. Not giving up, Jang Uk calls her name to bring her back. It works, but Mu-deok/Nak-su realizes the horror she has caused.

But Alchemy of Souls added a jaw-dropping twist when the body of Jang Uk is burned. He is reborn thanks to the King’s Star and the Ice Stone. As for Mu-deok/Nak-su, she walks to the edge of the soul shifters grave at the edge of the cliff.

No longer hearing the bells, she knows she will perish and plunges into the lake. But the K-drama adds a mystery. Two women are seen rescuing her body, which will be explored in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

