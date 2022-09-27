‘Alchemy of Souls’: Meet the Actor Originally Meant to Star as Mu-deok

Fans are not done talking about the hit Netflix fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls. The 20-episode K-drama enthralled audiences with its unique take on a made-up magical world full of betrayal, evil, and a love story. Actor Jung So-min led Alchemy of Souls in the role of Mu-deok, a blinde female with a hidden past, and Nak-su, a killer assassin. Before Jung starred in the K-drama, the role was initially meant for another female actor who dropped out.

Jung So-min stars as the lead in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ by the Hong Sisters

According to Soompi, in March of 2022, the cast for Alchemy of Souls was confirmed with Jung in the role of Mu-deok/Nak-su. Within the K-drama’s first two episodes, fans were blown away by the cast and their chemistry on set. A fan on Reddit commented, “I really liked the first episode. The FL would have been an unlikable antiheroine because of the whole mage-assassin thing but bc of Jung So-min, she’s just sympathetic and adorable instead!”

Throughout the K-drama, fans fell for Jung’s double portrayal of two characters. Alchemy of Souls focuses on a made-up world where powerful mages harness the power of Daeho lake. Jang Uk ( Lee Jae-wook) had his gate of power sealed by his father and seeks his true master. When the assassin Nak-su shifts her soul into the blinde Mu-deok, she seeks to retrieve her body and sword.

To do so, she becomes Jang Uk’s maid, but he sees her as his true master, already knowing her real identity. Nak-su/Mu-deok trains Jang Uk to become a powerful mage and fall in love. Meanwhile, multiple secrets and conspiracies come to light as an evil seeks to use the alchemy of souls for their bidding.

But before Jung captured fans’ hearts as the comical yet powerful Mu-deok/Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls, the role was initially cast for actor Park Hae-eun.

Park Hae-eun dropped out as Mu-deok in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

There are a few reports on why actor Park left the leading female role in the fantasy K-drama. The rookie actor was confirmed to star in the K-drama in April 2021. Some reports stated her departure in July was due to poor acting skills that were not up to par with Alchemy of Souls.

But a Soompi article explains Park started to feel the overwhelming pressure of leading the K-drama. According to a representative, “Despite the fact that she is a rookie actress, we worked hard together, but she felt a lot of pressure to play the lead character of a big project.”

After discussions with production and staff, they agreed to let Park leave the drama as the female lead. Soon after, actor Jung was cast as Mu-deok/Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls. But fans are unsure if they will get to see Jung return for the second season.

The actor nor her agency has confirmed her return for the new installment in December. Fans are left curious as her character’s storyline was left on a cliffhanger in the K-drama’s finale. But the teaser for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 reveals Go Yoon-jung returning as the female lead, Nak-su.

Where have fans seen Park Hae-eun before?

Alchemy of Souls would have been Park’s most prominent leading role early in her career. The budding actor has a few titles under her belt, having appeared in Netflix’s 2020 K-drama, The School Nurse Files.

She then starred in the KakaoTV drama, Borrowed Body as the female lead Ki Da-rim. In the K-drama, the character is kind and pretty and attends school with her two best friends. One day, she and her two friends throw coins into a wishing fountain and wake up having switched bodies.

Park’s most recent role is in the highly acclaimed thriller K-drama Adamas. Starring The Devil Judge actor Ji Sung, the drama focuses on twin brothers who unravel the mystery of their father’s death. As well as the murder he was framed for. Park stars as a character named Yoon Sun or Ace Sun from the A Team, a secret organization of the Haesong group.

