‘Alchemy of Souls’: Nak-su’s Clothing Hinted at Her Future Love Story

Fans are still not over the fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls. The Netflix drama focused on a mage assassin named Nak-su, played by actor Go Yoon-jung. She seeks revenge against the people who killed her father, but after being wounded, transports her soul to Mu-deok. In a new body, she meets Jang Uk, played by Lee Jae-wook. On the hunt to regain her sword and power, she becomes his master and finds herself in love. But Alchemy of Souls hinted at the future love story for Nak-su with her first appearance clothing.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls.]

Mu-deok/Nak-su and Jang Uk kissing in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ K-drama | via tvN

Nak-su originally wore red and blue clothes before becoming Mu-deok in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Returning to the K-drama’s first episode, fans meet the infamous assassin Nak-su as she fights the Songrim mages and Park Jin. Besides her impressive combat and mage skills, there is one aspect about the original Nak-su fans might have overlooked. It has to do with the original colors of her clothing.

Nak-su wears a blue and red ensemble throughout her scenes before she uses the Alchemy of Souls to transport her soul to Mu-deok. The colors have a major significance that later plays into her developing story with Jang Uk.

A Twitter user tansunized, @jangukmypupil, noticed the detail and explained in a tweet, “Even Yeong’s clothes were associated with two colors, blue and red, just like the yin-yang jade. The red was a dominant color for her since she’s the yang (shadow). Even before they met, it’d been decided to intertwine their fates. JU has always been a part of her.”

The sudden revelation has fans looking at all the clues in the K-drama that ties into Nak-su’s red and blue clothing and her love story.

Mu-deok/Nak-su and Jang Uk each possess part of the Ying Yang jade

It is clear that Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su were fated to be with each other before they met. It is also good to note that both Nak-su and Jang Uk are drastically different characters. Jang Uk is the “light” born from the King’s Star with an incredible future destiny, while Nak-su is the “dark” who was groomed to become a killer.

But as mentioned by tansunized, Nak-su’s red and blue clothing has a lot to do with the Ying and Yang jade. The jade is a Jinyowon relic that promises a profound love between two people who make rings out of the stone. In Alchemy of Souls Episode 6, Cho-yeon accidentally breaks the stone and tries to blame it on Mu-deok/Nak-su. In the following episode, Maidservant Kim had the stone, and Jang Uk made two bird’s eggs out of the blue and red stones.

He gives Mu-deok/Nak-su the blue stone, which later came to symbolize him. As the K-drama progressed, Mu-deok/Nak-su explained it is her most prized possession. Unknown to them, the bird’s eggs made from the stone also have magical powers that help the other find each other.

The two stones soon represented Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su’s love story. In the finale, they decide to use the stone to create wedding bands. But they sadly never get to retrieve them due to the tragic events.

Will Jang Uk and Nak-su reunite in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

The K-drama finale has fans eagerly awaiting the new season set to premiere in December. Jang Uk is killed by a controlled Nak-su in the Alchemy of Souls finale but is reborn. To add to the mystery, Mu-deok’s petrified body is rescued from the lake.

The teaser trailer for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 reveals that Jang Uk uses Nak-su’s sword to kill soul shifters. But the real kicker came when actor Go Yoon-jung appeared as her original character Nak-su. This time, she wears a light dress.

The storyline for the new season has not been revealed. Fans speculate Nak-su and Jang Uk will find each other again. It could be predestined fate like Nak-su’s clothing and the powers of the Ying and Yang stone. But with Jung So-min not reported to return as Mu-deok, fans wonder if Jang Uk’s feelings stay the same with Nak-su in her original body.

