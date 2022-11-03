‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Actor Do Sang-Woo Cast as Seo Yul’s Ambitious Uncle

K-drama fans have a little over a month before the grand premiere of Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Netflix and tvN have kept news of the new season under wraps, with no official trailers or teasers of the continuing storyline. While fans are aware that the new season will bring back Go Yoon-joong as Nak-su, they will also meet a new character related to Seo Yul, played by Hwang Min-hyun. Actor Do Sang-Woo will join the cast of Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will introduce Do Sang-woo as a new mage character

According to a Naver article, actor Do will be one of the new main cast members for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. In a rough translation of the article, it explains, “he appears in the play as Seo-yul (Hwang Min-hyun)’s uncle and as Seo Yoon-oh, an ambitious member of the most prestigious family.”

Since the first season’s success and its cliffhanger ending, Netflix and tvN have yet to release a complete synopsis of the upcoming second half of the K-drama. Fans are aware the new season is titled un Alchemy of Souls: Shadow and Light. It is likely to portray the shift in the story between Jang Uk and Nak-su. But knowing actor Do will be introduced as Seo Yul’s uncle, it does give a bit more information into the season and a few mysteries.

In the first season, fans never meet Seo Yul’s family. Everyone is aware they are one of the highest noble mage families. When the characters learn that Shaman Choi is inhabiting the body of the Queen, fans learn Seo Yul’s family is related to the Queen. He explains to the main characters that the Seo family has a special place with lanterns connected to each member’s soul or life spirit.

If the lantern is extinguished, it means the person has died. While Seo Yul is one of the most generous, kind, and skilled characters in the drama, fans are eager to know more about his family. They get their wish with Alchemy of Souls Season 2 introducing Do as Seo Yul’s uncle. The character description implies he could be seeking some power.

Who is actor Do Sang-woo before his fantasy K-drama debut?

Do is a welcome addition to the star-studded cast for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The 34-year-old actor will be familiar to many K-drama fans. Having started his career in 2011, Do gained fame as an ex-boyfriend character in the romance melodrama, It’s Okay, That’s Love. He also played a supporting role in the complex romance drama The Smile Has Left Your Eyes with Jung So-min and Seo In-guk.

In 2020, he played a role in Backstreet Rookie before having a cameo as Crown Prince Sado in the award-winning historical romance The Red Sleeve. The actor recently played the role of police detective Jo Shi-young in the melodrama The One and Only.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will hopefully answer many fan questions

Fans are counting down the days until the premiere of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 on Dec. 10. The new season has a lot of loose ends to answer for within its following 10 episodes by the Hong Sisters. After the finale, fans want to know how the K-drama will address Mu-deok as a grand priestess after her body is petrified and is later rescued by court maids. Fans know that actor Jung So-min is no longer the female lead for the new season.

The teaser for the second season also revealed Jang Uk looking darker and with a solemn expression. He uses Nak-su’s sword to kill rogue spirits. Fans are curious to see how his storyline progress after being reborn by the Ice Stone and King’s star. One theory suggests he joins forces with his enemy to uncover the truth about his true love.

Another storyline the new season has to address is Cho-yeon’s. She appears broken after the betrayal of Mu-deok and the murder of her father. It is also curious if her new outlook changes her love story with Dang-gu.

