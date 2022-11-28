‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: A Breakdown of the Characters Going Into the New Storyline

The new storyline for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 K-drama spells immense change for the leading characters. Jang Uk goes through tremendous heartache and darkness after three years, and the remaining characters face their battles and a few changes to their lives based on the events of the first season. TvN has released a detailed breakdown of the characters and where they stand going into Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Main characters for the fantasy K-drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

So-i is still under the control of Jin Mu going into the second season

One of the Alchemy of Souls characters that caused trouble was So-i. She was introduced as a thief who knew Mu-deok before the events of Nak-su and her soul shifting. When arriving, she falls for Seo Yul and becomes a servant of Jin Mu and Shaman Choi. She was forced to impersonate Bu-yeon. But she is the only one aware of who Mu-deok really is. So-i is also responsible for the bloodworm in Seo Yul’s body.

According to the official characters list from tvN for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, she is still in cahoots with Jin Mu. In a rough translation, So-i “runs an illegal gambling house. She is a person who will do anything to make money, but she is pure and affectionate towards Seo-yul. She runs a gambling house and takes care of the bad things Jinmu tells her to do.”

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will introduce a new member of the Seo family

As fans worry about the fate of Seo Yul in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, a new character poses a threat. Actor Do Sang-woo will join the cast of the K-drama as Seo Yoon-oh. The character is Seo Yul’s uncle, who ventures to Daeho for power.

His character description reads, “Seo Yul’s Uncle. He is also the Queen Mother’s cousin. Entering Daeho with ambitions for success.” As fans know, the Seo family is related to the Queen, meaning Yoon-oh has some claim to the throne.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 characters Maidservant Kim and Park Jin live a normal life

In the K-drama, fans giggled at Park Jin, unaware of Maidservant Kim’s apparent feelings for the Songrim mage. Thankfully, Park Jin realized everything before it was too late and confessed his love. But according to the characters’ descriptions for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, they live a different life while still dealing with the turmoil from three years ago.

Maidservant Kim’s description reads, “The Maidservant of Jang Family. After confirming her feelings with Park Jin, she shares her love but cannot leave Jang Uk’s side, who is having a hard time due to the incident three years ago.”

Park Jin, on the other hand, has given up his title. His description reads, “Former head of Songrim, the largest company led by the Park family. He resigned from his position to take responsibility for the incident three years ago. He is enjoying a simple retirement life by tending the fields and cooking as his pastimes.”

Dang-gu and Cho-yeon have grown up since the events of the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

In the Alchemy of Souls finale, the characters Dang-gu and Cho-yeon were ready to get married. But Jin Mu’s evil plan ruins everything when he summons Nak-su’s powers and controls her to kill Cho-yeon’s father and many others. The once bubbly and bright Dang-gu and Cho-yeon appear darker and more mature for a reason.

With Park Jin stepping down from Songrim, the title was left to Dong-gu, his nephew. Dog-gu’s character description reads, “The young leader of Songrim, Park Jin’s nephew. After Park Jin’s retirement, he inherited Songrim. Unlike magic, he has a talent for business and is producing results in the work of the upper ranks.”

Fans assume the characters still got married in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. But Cho-yeon still deals with watching her father’s death at the hands of someone she trusted. “The youngest daughter of the Jin family. The incident three years ago made Jin Cho-yeon, the immature youngest daughter, grow into a decent young lady.”

Lady Jin’s character description does not give away much. Fans speculate her maids rescued Mu-deok from the lake and uncovered she is her long-lost daughter. But how she will save her is unclear as Cho-yeong does return to her former body.

Prince Go Won deals with his guilt over Jin Mu during the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

One of the characters fans are excited to see in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is Prince Go Won. The character never showed ill intent as a future ruler, became an ally to Jang Uk, and fell for Mu-deok/Nak-su. But by the finale, he is divided as he learns the truth about Jin Mu, as the kingdom believes he is the bearer of the King’s Star.

Going into Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Go Won’s character description reads, “The Crown Prince who learned the secret of the Imperial. He aims to be a generous and benevolent monarch, but after the incident three years ago, he and Jang-wook are very uncomfortable. He reveals the existence of the King’s Star, and he hates himself for not being able to dare to fight Jin Mu.”

Seo Yul is one of the characters fans fear the outcome of in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

From the start of the K-drama, fans loved Seo Yul. The kind and gentle mage is talented but harbors no ill feelings. His storyline is heartbreaking as he is in love with Nak-su, having met her in their youth. But along the way in Alchemy of Souls, his only concern is to protect her. But by the finale, Seo Yul’s life is in jeopardy. So-i’s bloodworm is causing him pain and continues into Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Fans fear for Seo Yul’s life as the trailers reveal him as frail and weak. His character description reads, “A genius prince from the most prestigious Seo family. He went back to Seohoseong, his hometown, due to an incident three years ago and returned after three years. Suffering in unrecognized pain.”

Jin Mu faced no repercussions after ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

The leading villain of the K-drama is Jin Mu. From the start, he and Shaman Choi were responsible for the soul shifters in the palace. He is also the person who took Cho-yeong away and raised her as Nak-su. In Alchemy of Souls, he is responsible for Mu-deok/Nak-su going on a killing rampage.

Actor Jo Jae-yoon returns as Jin Mu in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

For Alchemy of Souls Season 2, his character description reads, “The head of Cheonbugwan, an institution under the direct control of the royal family that monitors and records the heavenly spirit. The half-brother of Jin Ho-kyung, the head of Jinyowon. He is the one who created the incident three years ago.”

Jang Uk becomes notorious as a blood-seeking monster

The storyline for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 details complex drama for the characters. Jang Uk is filled with darkness after losing his true love and guilt over not protecting her. His character description reads, “The young master of Jang family. In an incident three years ago, he came back alive with an ice stone at the edge of his death. It is called a ‘monster-catching monster’ among people because of his strength and the fear he gives with the power of the Ice Stone.”

The official trailer reveals he is merciless in killing soul shifters. But he will soon meet Cho-yeong, unsure of who she really is. Their love story will be rocky as Jang Uk is in peril if he removes the Ice Stone and finds a way to recuperate Cho-yeon’s memories.

