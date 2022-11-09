‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: A Breakdown of TvN’s First Trailer as Jang Uk Is Out for Blood

K-drama fans were in a drought and waiting on the edge of their seats for news about Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The time has finally come as tvN has released its first official trailer for the new installment, set to release in December. Unlike the joyful and “light” Jang Uk fans remember, the now powerful and reborn mage is filled with darkness and is out to rectify wrongs in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer.

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 trailer | via tvN

Jang Uk is out for blood and revenge in the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 trailer

While only getting a short trailer for Jang Uk, fans are already analyzing every nitty gritty detail of what is to come. The trailer begins with a lonesome Jang Uk sitting in the dark beside Nak-su’s sword. As the sense shift quickly, Jang Uk is heard in a monologue. According to Soompi, he says, “I should have died back then.” The Jang Uk from the first season seems to be no more. He stares with a hardened and cold gaze.

Unlike previous scenes of Jang Uk stepping in water, he steps in pools of blood this time as he destroys rogue spirits. But the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer takes a dynamic turn as it teases a young woman wearing a white gown with long black hair. Could this be Nak-su? A close-up shot reveals her right hand is petrified.

As Jang Uk uses his immense mage powers to destroy a rogue spirit, it is clear that he is out for blood this season. His sword drips with the blood of his enemies. The trailer ends with Jang Uk looking deadly. He proclaims, “If my power serves as justification, not one person will leave this place alive.”

What does the trailer mean for ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

The only taste of the second season fans got was the teaser after the first season finale. Fans knew Jang Uk would go down a darker path after being reborn from the Ice Stone and the King’s Star. But he will soon learn his true love has died and will likely seek out answers. The number one person he cared for was taken from him, leading Jang Uk to seek revenge at all costs.

The teaser also revealed the return of Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su. According to the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer, the young woman could be Nak-su. She wears the same white dress she wore in the first teaser and has the same body frame. The question remains of how she is alive as her body was supposedly burned at the beginning of the K-drama. Her petrified hand adds more to the mystery and what happened to Bu-yeon.

Jang Uk will declare war in the second installment. Fans can expect a riveting storyline that will lead to shock, theories, and possibly heartache. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will air on Netflix on Dec. 10 and will have 10 episodes.

