‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Confirmed to Premiere in December

Not much is left in the popular Netflix fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls. The drama has enthralled fans with its mystical magic storyline full of riveting mysteries and theories. Alchemy of Souls heads into its final season with two episodes remaining. An Alchemy of Souls Season 2 was confirmed months ago, but the production company has officially announced a premiere month.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will premiere at the end of the year

Fans do not have to wait long to see what the Hong Sisters have in store for the second half of the season. The creators planned from the start to develop two installments to fulfill their full storyline vision.

Its cast was reported to have begun production of Alchemy of Souls Season 2. According to Soompi, the reports are true. A source from the K-drama reveals, “Part 2 of Alchemy of Souls is set to air in December.”

The new season will have 10 episodes, and for now, its storyline is unclear until the premiere of the K-drama finale. But fans are worried as the K-drama has not reported if actor Jung So-min, who plays one of the female leads as Mu-deok, will return.

What actors will return for ‘Alchemy of Souls’?

According to Soompi in July, Alchemy of Souls was rumored to change its female lead for the second season. The drama confirmed that leading actors Lee Jae-wook, Hwang Min-hyun, and Go Yoon-jung would return for Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

But it led fans to speculate that Go would replace Jung as the lead for the next installment. Based on the ongoing storyline, fans worried Jung’s character would be written out in the finale’s events. The production company cannot confirm her involvement to avoid spoilers for the first season. Jung’s agency also commented, “We ask for your understanding that we aren’t able to tell you whether she’ll be in Part 2 or not because it could be a spoiler for Part 1.”

With the reports of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 airing in December, a Naver article claims the new season will not include Jung. “Jung So-min appears until part 1, but does not appear in part 2. Go Yun-jeong continues the story as the main character. According to a broadcasting official, Jung So-min did not join in the filming of part 2. In addition, it is confirmed that there is virtually no appearance of Jung So-min,” explained the article.

Considering that neither Jung’s agency nor the production company has confirmed her character role, it is best to take the Naver article with a grain of salt.

When will the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale air on Netflix?

The first season of the hit K-drama will end after 20 episodes on Netflix. Alchemy of Souls airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8:10 a.m. EST on the streaming platform. The K-drama has fans in a frenzy as there are many loose storylines to address by the finale.

The most prominent theory and question fans have are whether or not the Jung family will come to learn that Mu-deok is their long-lost daughter, Bu-yeon. But the mysteries get deeper as a popular theory suggests that Bu-yeon is also the reincarnated soul of the great Jin priestess, Seol-ran.

Alchemy of Souls also needs to address whether the King and the main characters will learn that Jang Uk was born under the King’s star and the heir to the throne. Let’s not forget the romance story between Jang Uk and Mu-deok/Nak-su. The Queen’s true identity as Shaman Choi will likely be revealed, and Nak-su is in danger of losing her powers.

