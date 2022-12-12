‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2, Episode 2: Fans Are Curious Why Master Lee Hid the Truth From Jang Uk

After months of waiting, fans finally get a few questions answered in the K-drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The storyline revolves around a woman with the face of Nak-su, but with no recollection of her past and powerless. As the mystery of what happened to Bu-yeon is revealed in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Master Lee is an integral part of it and had fans wondering why he has somewhat betrayed Jang Uk.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Alchemy of Souls Season 2]

Actor Lim Chul-soo as Master Lee in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ | via tvN

Master Lee helped Lady Jin after she rescued Bu-yeon’s body

Part of the turmoil left behind in the Alchemy of Souls finale was what happened to Bu-yeon. As fans know, Jin Mu used ritual bells to reawaken Nak-su’s power and open her gate of energy. Under his control, she mercilessly killed and killed her true love, Jang Uk. She regained consciousness and ran away from the bell’s powers as her body petrified and dived into the lake.

As Jang Uk is reborn in the Alchemy of Souls finale, fans see Lady Jin’s maids rescue Mu-deok’s body. With the change in female lead for the second season, fans wanted to know what would happen to Bu-yeon and the major plot hole left behind. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 revealed everything that happened three years ago, thanks to Master Lee. Lady Jin begs Master Lee to save her daughter. The powerful mage realizes that the body did not petrify because Bu-yeon is a powerful priestess.

But the only reason why Bu-yeon’s soul stays alive is that it clings to Nak-su’s soul and energy. Wanting to save Bu-yeon’s body, Master Lee sees only two options. When Nak-su ran wild, it created an imbalance and took over, leading to petrification. But Bu-yeon’s soul no longer has divine powers.

Master Lee explains to save Bu-yeon’s body, the soul and physical form need to become one. But to do it, they must use Nak-su’s remaining energy and let go of Bu-yeon’s soul. He also reveals the soul’s energy will flow through the body and take on the form of the surviving soul. As a result, Bu-yeon’s body heals from petrification and takes on Nak-su’s form. While knowing Master Lee saved Jang Uk’s true love in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, why did he keep it a secret?

Could Master Lee have ulterior motives in ‘Alchemy of Souls Season 2′?

Everyone in Daeho still remembers Nak-su as a killer assassin and still fears her even after her supposed death. But unlike others, Master Lee saw something greater in her and how she nurtured Jang Uk’s natural ability to learn magic. It is safe to say that Master Lee was team Jang Uk and Nak-su. Fans are well aware that Jang Uk formed a bond with Master Lee. He did teach Jang Uk how to achieve Chasu and catch a golden fish.

But Master Lee is also one of the few people who knew the truth about Nak-su’s difficult life and manipulation of her at the hands of greedy people like Jin Mu. When it is revealed that Master Lee was the one who brought her back in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, he does show a hint of regret when stating she has lost her memories of who she is, her love for Jang Uk, and her powers.

It leads fans to question why Master Lee has kept the secret of her return from Jang Uk. He does tell Lady Jin he would respect her decision as a mother and tell no one. But knowing the immense pain Jang Uk has been in for the past three years is peculiar. Fans see that Master Lee chastises Lady Jin for using Nak-su as a mule to produce heirs and willingness to kill her if necessary.

Could Master Lee have an ulterior motive for keeping the truth from Jang Uk? Master Lee does have incredible knowledge and knew Jang Uk would die in Alchemy of Souls and be reborn. It may be possible that he knows more about Nak-su than he lets on or is waiting for a critical moment.

Jang Uk does not recognize the mysterious woman in ‘Alchemy of Souls Season 2′

Falling so deeply in love with Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls, why does Jang Uk not recognize her in the second season? The answer is simple. Most people in Daeho, Jang Uk included, had no idea what the killer assassin looked like. Seo Yul only knew the teenage version of Nak-su and does not recognize her.

In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 2, Lady Jin tells Master Lee that Jang Uk will never recognize the new female as Nak-su. It explains why Jang Uk questions the mysterious woman he meets in the secret room at Jinyowon. Also, Nak-su believes she is Bu-yeon because she has no memories of her past.

Master Lee could be waiting for fate to take action. The K-drama shows signs of Jang Uk feeling an undeniable connection with the supposed Bu-yeon. While using her to take out the Ice Stone, the Ying and Yang jade might reveal the truth.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is available on Netflix.