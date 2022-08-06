‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Everything We Know so Far – Will Nak-su Return?

The hit Netflix and tvN K-drama, Alchemy of Souls is well into its 20-episode run. The fantasy K-drama was greenlighted for a second season by its tenth episode. Created by the Hong Sisters, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 was part of their plan from the start. But where will the characters head next as the K-drama addresses reports that Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will change its female lead?

The K-drama’s leading actors will return for ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

According to NME, tvN confirmed on July 25 that Alchemy of Souls would get a second installment. The Hong Sisters explained they could not fit the entire storyline they had created in one season. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will take place after the events of the first season’s finale.

Instead of 20 episodes, fans will get 10 episodes in the new season. But the question remains of what the season will be about. For now, that is a mystery as Alchemy of Souls is still on the air and premiering new episodes. Fans can speculate that the first season will end on a cliffhanger to help create excitement and jumpstart the storyline for the next season.

Actors Lee Jae-wook, Hwang Min-hyun, and Go Yoon-jung are confirmed to return for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 in their respected roles. Lee plays the lead as Jang Uk, with Hwang as Seo Yul and Go as Nak-su. While the second installment has begun filming, fans are left wondering if Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will shift focus on who will be the female lead.

Jung So-min is not confirmed to return for the second season

In the June K-drama, the female lead character is complex. Nak-su is a famous mage warrior and assassin. She transports her soul into the body of Mu-deok after being wounded. Actor Jung So-min plays the role of Mu-deok. Fans speculate there is a possibility that Nak-su regains her old body, and Mu-deok returns to her own.

But news that Go is returning as Nak-su for the second season made fans wonder if Jung and her role as Mu-deok will not return. According to Soompi, a representative from the K-drama responded to the reports that the second season will have a new female lead.

“It is difficult to confirm the details related to Part 2 because it can be a spoiler for Part 1 that is currently being aired,” said the representative.

While Jung’s agency has not confirmed her involvement in the K-drama, they reported, “We ask for your understanding that we aren’t able to tell you whether she’ll be in Part 2 or not because it could be a spoiler for Part 1.”

‘Alchemy of Souls’ take place in a mystical world with mages, darkness, and soul swapping

Set in a fictional world, Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful nation where mages can harness the immense power of the lake in which it resides. The main characters face their fates as they uncover a greater evil using magic at their whim.

The K-drama begins with a mage assassin named Nak-su. Feared by all, she is a force to reckoned with. During a fight, she is wounded. Nak-su uses a soul ejector to perform the Alchemy of Souls. She transports her soul into a blinde woman named Mu-deok.

Nak-su looks for a way to regain her magic and sword in a frail body with no powers. She becomes the maid of Jang Uk, the son of a powerful mage family. But he is unable to train as a mage becasue his father sealed his powers. Jang Uk meets Mu-deok and recognizes her as his true master.

Together, Mu-deok/Nak-su and Jang Uk venture to gain what they are owed. But along the way, they face the darkness in the palace and evil lurking in the shadows. Not to mention the K-drama has a worthwhile love triangle.

