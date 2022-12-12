‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Explained: Master Lee Reveals What Happened to Bu-yeon’s Soul and Body

The premiere of Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finally brought back everyone’s favorite K-drama characters after a three-year time jump. But the first two episodes revealed what every fan was desperate to know. What happened to Bu-yeon after the Alchemy of Souls finale? With Cho-yeong/Nak-su’s return to her original body, Master Lee reveals if Bu-yeon is still alive in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 2.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Alchemy of Souls Season 2]

Nak-su/Cho-yeong in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2, Episode 2 | via tvN

Nak-su was trapped in Bu-yeon’s body

Before getting into the nitty gritty of what happened in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2, fans must look back at the events between Bu-yeon and Nak-su in the first season. In the first episode, a wounded Nak-su begins to perform the Alchemy of Souls to transport her soul into another body. But to her surprise, when she wakes up, she finds herself in the body of the blind and weak Mu-deok.

Here begins a complex storyline as Nak-su is believed to have successfully used sorcery and inhabits Mu-deok’s body. But as the K-drama progressed, fans learned the truth about Mu-deok. On various occasions, the drama hinted at Mu-deok’s soul co-inhabiting with the same body as Nak-su. When Master Lee is introduced in Alchemy of Souls, he finds Mu-deok’s body and realizes there is a much more powerful soul dwelling within it.

On more than a few occasions, Mu-deok’s soul appeared. For example, she appeared to save Jang Uk from the Alchemy of Souls and when Nak-su was within the Ice Stone. Fans soon theorized Mu-deok is the long-lost Jin family daughter, Bu-yeon. And the K-drama revealed it was true. Bu-yeon was born of the Ice Stone and is a powerful priestess. But she was presumed dead when her father used her to find the Ice Stone as a child.

In the Alchemy of Souls finale, Jin Mu uses magical bells to reawaken Nak-su’s soul. Opening her gate of power, he uses her and forces her to kill many – even Jang Uk. As Mu-deok’s body petrifies, Nak-su awakens for a short period and sacrifices herself into the lake. But fans saw Lady Jin’s court maids rescue the body, leading to the mystery of what happened to Bu-yeon and Nak-su.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 reveals Bu-yeon’s soul is gone, but her body remained

There is a lot to understand in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 2 as a flashback reveals how and why Nak-su returned to her original form and where Bu-yeon is. The season’s trailers revealed actor Go Yoon-jung returns as Nak-su in her original body. But she has no recollection of her past and is no longer Nak-su nor Cho-yeong.

In a flashback, fans learn Master Lee helped Lady Jin after she rescued Mu-deok/Bu-yeon’s body three years ago. Master Lee explains the body did not petrify at first because Bu-yeon is a powerful priestess. But he reveals Nak-su did not inhabit the body because of the Alchemy of Souls. While using the soul ejector to start the process, Bu-yeon sensed Nak-su’s power and trapped her soul within her body. Bu-yeon was clinging to Nak-su’s soul. With Nak-su’s power dormant, it allowed Bu-yeon’s body not to petrify.

When Jin Mu awakened Nak-su’s powers, it created an imbalance and took over. It allowed the body to petrify. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Episode 2, Lady Jin wants to save the body of Bu-yeon, but Master Lee gives her a hard choice. To save the body, the soul and physical form must become one. But with Bu-yeon and Nak-su inhabiting the same form, one must be let go.

With Bu-yeon’s soul no longer having divine energy and only Nak-su’s remaining, Master Lee tells Lady Jin they must use Nak-su’s. But in doing so, Nak-su’s soul will be the sole survivor, and Bu-yeon’s soul will die.

Why does Bu-yeon’s body turn into Nak-su’s original form in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

As previously mentioned, Master Lee explained the only way to stop petrification and from running wild is to have the body and soul become one. To save Bu-yeon’s body, Master Lee had to allow Nak-su’s energy to take over. The energy of the inhabiting soul causes the petrified body to take on the form of the soul’s owner. With Bu-yeon’s soul gone and only Nak-su’ remaining, Bu-yeon’s petrified body healed into Nak-su’s original form in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

But there is a problem. While Nak-su’s soul now inhabits a body that looks like hers, the body is still Bu-yeon’s. Master Lee reveals that the new body has caused Nak-su to lose her powers and memories. But if the body were to regain its divine powers, Nak-su’s memories would follow.

But how does Nak-su have divine powers? Fans must remember that the new body is still Bu-yeon’s but has a different face in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Master Lee explains the body itself no longer has divine powers, with Bu-yeon’s soul gone. But the Jin family blood still runs through its veins and the powers of a priestess. Lady Jin explains it is why the new Nak-su can open the relics room and see the world’s energy.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will continue a bigger mystery. While Bu-yeon’s priestess body stopped petrification, Master Lee knows Nak-su’s soul is something extraordinary. While unclear of her full backstory, there are a few Alchemy of Souls theories to her grand power.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.