‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Explained: What Is the Fire Bird – and How Nak-su is Connected?

Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls Season 2 K-drama adds another storyline that has led fans to develop an arousing theory for Nak-su. Nak-su, now known as Bu-yeon, has been theorized to possibly be the Water Dragon and connected to Seol-ran. But Alchemy of Souls Season 2 brings forth the mysteries Fire Bird and how Nak-su may be the epitome of the mystical object.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for Alchemy of Souls Season 2.]

Nak-su and her connection to the Fire Bird in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Jin Mu and the Queen hatch a new plan to dry up Deaho in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

While fans try to put the pieces together of how and when Jang Uk learns the truth about his new bride, there is more turmoil. From the start of the K-drama’s second season, wells and water sources around Daeho have been drying and leading to drought. Local townspeople called Master Lee to investigate their dried-up well. At the bottom, he found a red stone shaped like a dragon or bird.

Park Jin, Dang-gu, Heo Yeom, and Sang-ho worry someone has a heinous plan brewing and look for the source of who is creating the stones. Master Lee reveals the origins of the stone to Jang Uk. The stone is a replica of the Fire Bird within Jinyowon. The bird was born from a volcano and was the sole reason Seo Gyeong and Seol-ran built Jinyown to lock up the bird.

Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 5 reveals Jin Mu is behind it all and making the stone using the soil from a southern volcano, shaped like the bird born there. The bird he is referring to is the Fire Bird. He plans to use them to propose a new rain ritual and create another Ice Stone.

In Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 6, Jang Uk goes with Nak-su to Jinyowon to check on the Fire Bird. Fans see a small red egg in suspension. Jang Uk explains it has not hatched yet, but Lady Jin says when it does Daeho will have a severe drought. The Fire Bird could also lead to the end of Jinyowon. Fans now see parallels between the mystical Fire Bird and Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Fan theories suggest Nak-su will hatch as the Fire Bird in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Nak-su’s powers have remained a grand mystery since the first season of the K-drama. Beyond being a mage and assassin, fans wondered why Nak-su’s soul remained so powerful within Bu-yeon’s body. One theory suggested Nak-su is the embodiment of the Water Dragon and/or Ice Stone in Alchemy of Souls. But with the introduction of the Fire Bird, fans are now starting to see a new reality.

According to fans and Twitter user @jangukmypupil, Nak-su is the personification of the Fire Bird. As Master Lee had explained, Jinyowon was built to entrap the egg, much like Nak-su was trapped within Jinyowon for three years inside a new body. As of now, Nak-su is still not clear on who she is. But she has been slowly gaining memories of a life she does not believe are hers. Once Nak-su regains her memories and the body regains its divine powers, chaos will ensue. The moment Nak-su remembers her past as a killer assassin and her pain, she will hatch – like the Fire Bird egg.

But there are other examples of Nak-su showing signs similar to the Fire Bird in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. It is no coincidence that Jang Uk’s jade egg symbolizing his true love is red. Nak-su’s powers are also able to turn on the lantern with fire. Fans also saw how Nak-su’s presence and warmth were able to keep away the cold wraiths while Jang Uk slept.

In Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 6, Nak-su visits a tree on a hill. She recalls a memory she firmly believes is her own. In her memory, she stood on top of a grand tree alone. Her memory is the equivalent of a bird perched on the top of a tree. Lady Jin also explains the only way to remove a blood worm, currently hurting Seo Yul, is by a bird eating it. Fans know Nak-su has been able to see the worm within Seo Yul.

What will happen to Nak-su in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

With only a few episodes left in the second season, fans are eager to know where Nak-su’s story will lead. As fans are aware, Jang Uk wants to rid himself of the pain the Ice Stone has caused him. But in doing so, he will die. But Nak-su also has danger on the horizon.

Master Lee explains in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 that the soul and body must be one to save it from petrification. With Bu-yeon’s soul gone and her divine powers, Nak-su’s soul became one with Bu-yeon’s body. But Master Lee now reveals that Nak-su is in danger of being rejected by the body.

He realizes that Nak-su is regaining her memories and her body is gaining back its divine powers. In doing so, it will create an imbalance. It leads to the grand mystery of what will happen to Nak-su’s bodily form if she is the embodiment of the Fire Bird in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.