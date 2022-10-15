‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Fan Theory Suggests Jang Uk Joins Forces With Jin Mu to Keep His Enemy Close

The Netflix and tvN K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, will premiere its second season in December 2022. Fans theorize possible storylines with only a few short months away, set photos, and more. The big question is where Jang Uk is headed next in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 after the big cliffhanger that changed his fate. Two fans of the K-drama have developed an enticing theory between Jang Uk and Jin Mu and their possible alliance.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Alchemy of Souls.]

Characters Jin Mu and Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ | via tvN

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 teasers show a darker aura for Jang Uk

Jang Uk is undoubtedly one of the most complex stories in the K-drama, alongside Mu-deok/Nak-su. The crux of his story is his father sealing his gate of power to stop his future fate tied to the King’s Star. As the drama progresses, his inherent mage powers shine through as he is taught by the infamous mage assassin, Nak-su, in the body of Mu-deok. Jang Uk masters levels of mage magic no one has ever done before in a short period of time.

Behind Jang Uk’s story is a treacherous conspiracy in Daeho. Fans come to despise the evil working on Jin Mu, as he helps another head figure use the Alchemy of Souls created by the Ice Stone to gain ultimate power. By the final episode of the K-drama, Jin Mu has wreaked havoc and learns the true identity of Mu-deok. He uses his gate of power to make Nak-su/Mu-deok run wild and kill main characters before she petrifies. Regardless, he is never punished for his crimes.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Will Fans Get to See Bu-yeon Return? – K-Drama Cliffhanger Leaves a Mystery

The biggest event of the finale is when Nak-su/Mu-deok unwillingly kills her true love Jang Uk. But as his fate has decided, his story is far from over. During his body’s cremation, the combination of the King’s Star and possessing the Ice Stone resurrects him.

Jang Uk appears to take on a new aura in the official teaser for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Unlike his bright and cheerful demeanor, Jang UK appears guarded and heartbroken and wears darker colors. While knowing Jin Mu is evil, he is unaware of his actual involvement with Mu-deok/Nak-su’s demise.

K-drama fans theorize Jang Uk joins Cheonbugwan in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Theories keep pouring in for the upcoming new season. Some theories are hard to ignore as they are compelling. A set photo circulated online of the male mage characters, including the actors playing Jang Uk and Jin Mu. It led one fan on Twitter to tweet, “uk is not gonna decide to “work” for jin mu to destroy him from the inside right.”

The theory led another fan, @jangukmypupil, to do a deep dive into the K-drama and prove the possibility that Jang Uk may join forces with Jin Mu. The fan tweeted, “I believe it’s another foreshadowing just like when Jang Uk won the duel between him and CP and Shaman Choi ordered Jinmu to bring him in cheonbugwan, but Jang Uk chose Songrim instead. Maybe this time he’ll pretend to be working on Jin Mu to know the truth and destroy him.”

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Theory: Did Jang-uk Foreshadow Using the Ice Stone on Nak-su?

The fan refers to the scene in Episode 7 when Jang Uk fights the Crown Prince. He shocks everyone by performing Tansu, despite not mastering the other levels. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk knows of Jin Mu’s evil mastery. But Jin Mu is unaware of everything that Jang Uk knows. The second season has to answer for Jang Uk hiding Nak-su.

“Since JU committed grave sin for hiding a soul shifter, he may not be accepted in Songrim again,& that is where JinMu offers to accept him in Cheonbugwan to work with him. As for JU, he knows something’s wrong w/MD during that time, so he’ll find it out by keeping his enemy close,” said the fan.

The new season has other loose ends to answer for

Jang Uk’s continuing story is not the only mystery Alchemy of Souls Season 2 needs to address. The finale also has a cliffhanger for Mu-deok and Nak-su. The official teaser showed Go Yoon-jung return as Nak-su, but with the absence of Jung So-min as Mu-deok.

In the finale, Mu-deok’s body petrifies but is seen being rescued from the lake. Fan theories suggest how the second season can address the storyline. But fans also want answers to the plothole in Mu-deoks’s story and her priestess powers.

Fans will have to wait longer for full-length trailers to reveal more about the season. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 10.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’: Shin Seung-ho Explains Why Prince Go-won and Mu-deok Having a Love Story Wouldn’t Work