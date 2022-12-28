‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Fans Fear a Foreboding Omen for Park Jin and Maidservant Kim’s Wedding

There are a few weddings to look forward to in the K-drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2. But fans are well aware weddings bring tragedy and have been a dark omen in the K-drama since the first season finale. Fans now fear the worst for Park Jin and Maidservant Kim’s wedding in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, as one scene gives off an uneasy feeling.

Maidservant Kim and Park Jin in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

‘Alchemy of Souls’ had two weddings end in tragedy and death

In the first season of the K-drama, fans and the people of Daeho were looking forward to the joyous wedding between Cho-yeon and Dang-gu. Fans watch their romantic story blossom from lifelong childhood friends to love interests. But as Alchemy of Souls went into its finale, turmoil ensued. Due to Jin Mu’s medling and evil plan, he activated Nak-su’s gate of energy and turned her back into a mindless killer assassin.

His first order of business was to kill Woo-tak, Cho-yeon’s father. He had aided Jin Mu in finding the Ice Stone and his heinous plan with Shaman Choi. To stop Woo-tak from revealing the truth, he sent Nak-su to kill him. Cho-yeon and Dang-gu could not stop her, and the wedding was ruined. As a result, three years passed in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, and Cho-yeon and Dan-gu are no longer together.

The other great wedding tragedy is with Jang Uk and Nak-su. By the end of the K-drama, Nak-su had given up her powers to save the others, and so did Jang Uk. But Jang Uk has gained possession of the Ice Stone in Alchemy of Souls. They decide to move on with their lives and leave Daeho. They had also gotten engaged.

After all the finale events, the engagement was undoubtedly called off when Jang Uk was killed and resurrected. Nak-su had also plunged herself into the lake and was presumed dead. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has another set of weddings, with Park Jin and Maidservants Kim’s possibly following the bad omen.

Park Jin foreshadows his possible sacrifice in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

One of the comedic storylines of Alchemy of Souls was Park Jin’s inability to realize maidservant Kim’s feelings for him. They express their love in the finale. Due to Jang Uk’s rebirth and Park Jin stepping down from Songrim, Maidservant Kim puts their relationship on hold to aid her young master. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 5, Park Jin takes the plunge and asks for her hand in marriage, and she accepts.

But fans fear the worst as the foreboding marriage cycle could continue. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 6, Park Jin realizes Maidservant Kim sees him as a son. He proposes a situation in which both Jang Uk and himself are drowning. Who would she save? After a heated debate, Park Jin realizes her heart lies with both of them. “You should save them both in any way possible,” says Park Jin. Maidservant Kim adds, “Neither of them will ever drown.”

A fan on Reddit comments, “Death flag couple strikes again, this time with Momservant Kim getting a way too early touching scene with Young Son-ster. STOP PLANNING YOUR WEDDING YOU FOOLS, EACH DESCRIPTION YOU MAKE OF IT IS ONE WE WILL NEVER SEE T_T Jeez. I guess the flag is planted a little closer to Maidservant Kim so, we might not have a double kill?”

Will a cataclysmic event cause Park Jin to sacrifice his life for Jang Uk and Maidservant Kim? Or will Maidservant Kim sacrifice herself to save her young master and true love? There is also a possibility of Park Jin and Maidservant Kim sacrificing themselves to save Jang Uk so he can finally live the life he deserves.

Jang Uk and Nak-su plan to get married in the K-drama

Like the first season, Jang Uk will once again get married to his true love. But he and Nak-su are still unaware of their past together. Under the belief that Nak-su is Bu-yeon, Jang Uk lied to the Unanimous Assembly about their marriage to save Bu-yeon from living as a prisoner. He, too, will need her to hopefully remove the Ice Stone.

Jang Uk and Nak-su/Bu-yeon are betrothed and make up the second wedding in the K-drama. If history repeats itself, chaos will occur In Alchemy of Souls Season 2 when they finally set a date alongside Park Jin and Maidservant Kim. Will either couple get a happily ever after? Fans are unsure, but there are signs of a greater sacrifice for someone they love.