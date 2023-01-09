‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Finale: The Fire Bird Is Unleashed as Jang Uk, and Nak-su Face Their Destiny

The thrilling fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2 premiered its finale on Jan. 8, 2022. The culmination of Jang Uk and Nak-su’s fated stories ends. As Nak-su regains her full memories, Jin Mu continues his grand plan for power using the Fire Bird egg. Jang Uk and Nak-su’s love story ends in tragedy or a happily ever after as they face their destinies to save Daeho and the world in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls Season 2.]

Jang Uk and Nak-su in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Finale | via tvN

Jin Mu and Unanimous Assembly forcefully take the Fire Bird from Jinyowon

Before the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale, Nak-su finally enacted her revenge against Jin Mu and trapped him to die a slow death inside Gwido. She has also regained most of her memories and knows from Bu-yeon she will soon disappear. Jang Uk also knows the truth, and they decide to spend their final moments together. The couple meets with Master Lee. To their surprise, he wants them to get married, and he will be their witness.

Jang Uk keeps his promise to take Nak-su back up the tree she grew up with. But in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale, Master Lee revealed that Bu-yeon is the transferred soul of Seol-ran. She had stayed behind within the Ice Stone to one day stop the Great Chaos from happening again. The cataclysmic event will happen again, as Jin Mu was revealed alive after killing the queen and transferring his soul to Seo Yul’s uncle inside Gwido. The king and Unanimous Assembly also support him.

In another scene, Jang Uk finds Nak-su in a hypnotized state with a barrier around her. When he steps into it, he meets a young Bu-yeon who reveals the Fire Bird will be released. She explains only Jang Uk can stop it. He was born against nature and with the King’s Star in Alchemy of Souls. But Bu-yeon also reveals she will soon step out of the shadows to fulfill her purpose.

Chaos begins as the king revokes Go Won’s status as the Crown Prince and heir to the throne. The Unanimous Assembly storm Jinyowon and Jin Mu threatens Lady Jin with her life. He forces Cho-yeon to open the relics room.

Park Jin sacrifices his life as Nak-su remembers her last painful memory in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 finale

During the events at Jinyowon, Maiderservant Kim was present and told the guard to inform Songrim. Lady Jin must use her powers to stop the relics from escaping. But wounded, she asks Maidservant Kim to take her into the relics room. When Park Jin arrives, Maidservant Kim realizes she needs to support Lady Jin to save the others. She says heartfelt goodbye to Park Jin and urges him to close the door to stop the relics.

Angered over losing his wife, Park Jin storms the Unanimous Assembly. He rejects their offer to join them and fights them the best he can. He uses his powers to close the Fire Bird before Jin Mu strikes him through the back with his sword. The dark omen of Park Jin and Maidservant Kim in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 did come true. Jang Uk returns to discover three caskets for Park Jin, Lady Jin, and Maidservant Kim.

But the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale fooled fans when revealing they are all alive. He reveals that Bu-yeon had opened the door to the relics room. She stopped them from causing chaos and saved Lady Jin and Maidservant Kim. She then sent Master Lee to find the Fire Bird and instead saved Park Jin. In a flashback, Nak-su regained her last painful memory, clasped her hands with Jang Uk, and fainted. Bu-yeon/Seol-ran has fully awakened.

Jang Uk, Seo yul, Go Won, and the others hatch a plan to stop Jin Mu by controlling the outcome of the Fire Bird being unleashed. Go Won uses the King’s golden plaque given to him by Jang Uk to stop the King’s army and dethrone his father. As the Unanimous Assembly is ready to unleash the egg, Cho-yeon works to find the volcanic stones in the lake while Seo Yul escorts Bu-yeon/Seol-ran to the constellation basin.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 finale ends with a well-deserved happily ever after

Jang Uk surprised Jin Mu and the Unanimous Assembly by using the Ice Stone’s powers to release the Fire Bird himself. As a result, they all burn to ash. Using Jang Uk’s constellation plate, Dang-gu reveals seven stars gather to send their energy to the King’s Star. Seo Yul explains the seven people are Dong-gu, Go Won, Cho-yeon, himself, Sang-ho, Bu-yeon, and Nak-su, were always by Jang Uk’s side as his stars.

Bu-yeon/Seol-ran uses her powers to awaken the bird into the King’s Star. A bird of fire burns Daeho and ventures to the frozen lake where Jang Uk is. He strikes it and uses his powers to summon the lake’s water to entrap the bird in ice. Using a bow and arrow made of energy, he releases the arrow and kills the Fire Bird. Fans may realize the arrow transforms into the constellation design of Jang Uk’s sword given to him by Jang Gang.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale turns the table when Bu-yeon/Seo-ran collapses. Fans see Nak-su and a young Bu-yeon/Seo-ran in a dreamlike world. She awakens Nak-su and poetically explains she will return to be the shadow of Jang Uk’s light. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale reveals Bu-yeon/Seol-ran has fulfilled her mission and gives Nak-su control over the body.

The K-drama skips ahead to a year later. Maidservant Kim and Park Jin learn they are pregnant. Cho-yeon and Dang-gu have twin boys, and Lady Jin has moved on. Go Won is king and is also urged to look for a wife. Meanwhile, Seo Yul has become the leader of Jeongjingak and will use an interview process to find potential mages. Jang Uk and Nak-su are happily married and travel the nation looking for the escaped relics as a powerhouse team.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is available on Netflix.